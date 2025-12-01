Contact: (585) 272-4818

Release Date: December 01, 2025 Media Advisory: State and Local Officials to Celebrate Completion of Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Modernization Project On Tuesday, December 2, New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez will join state and local officials to celebrate the completion of a $38.1 million modernization project to transform the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport into a world-class travel hub and welcoming gateway for the entire Finger Lakes Region. WHEN: Tuesday, December 2, 2025 – 10 a.m. WHERE: Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, 1200 Brooks Ave, Rochester, NY 14624 (first floor baggage claim area in front of visitor information booth) WHO: State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez Assemblymember Harry Bronson Assemblymember Demond Meeks Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Monroe County Legislature President Yversha Román City of Rochester Mayor Malik Evans ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.