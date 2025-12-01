Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,528 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: State and Local Officials to Celebrate Completion of Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Modernization Project

Contact: (585) 272-4818
Release Date: December 01, 2025
Media Advisory: State and Local Officials to Celebrate Completion of Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Modernization Project

On Tuesday, December 2, New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez will join state and local officials to celebrate the completion of a $38.1 million modernization project to transform the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport into a world-class travel hub and welcoming gateway for the entire Finger Lakes Region. 

 

WHEN: Tuesday, December 2, 2025 – 10 a.m.

 

WHERE: Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, 1200 Brooks Ave, Rochester, NY 14624 (first floor baggage claim area in front of visitor information booth)

 

WHO: State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez

Assemblymember Harry Bronson

Assemblymember Demond Meeks

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello           

Monroe County Legislature President Yversha Román

City of Rochester Mayor Malik Evans

 

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Media Advisory: State and Local Officials to Celebrate Completion of Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Modernization Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more