Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,567 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,528 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 11/24/25-11/28/25    

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. 

Monday, November 24 

8:30 am: National Association of Attorneys General Executive Committee meeting 

Virtual 

12:00 pm: Welcome lunch with new staff member 

Salt Lake City 

1:00 pm: Case briefing 

Virtual 

1:45 pm: Legislative meeting 

Virtual  

Tuesday, November 25 

8:30 am: Meeting with Chief Deputy Attorney General 

Salt Lake City 

10:15 am: Legislative meeting 

Office of the Utah Attorney General 

2:00 pm: Job candidate interviews 

Office of the Utah Attorney General 

3:30 pm: Staff meeting 

Office of the Utah Attorney General 

4:00 pm: Senior staff meeting  

Office of the Utah Attorney General 

Wednesday, November 26 to Friday, November 28 

AG Brown is out for Thanksgiving break.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 11/24/25-11/28/25    

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more