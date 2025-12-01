Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 11/24/25-11/28/25
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, November 24
8:30 am: National Association of Attorneys General Executive Committee meeting
Virtual
12:00 pm: Welcome lunch with new staff member
Salt Lake City
1:00 pm: Case briefing
Virtual
1:45 pm: Legislative meeting
Virtual
Tuesday, November 25
8:30 am: Meeting with Chief Deputy Attorney General
Salt Lake City
10:15 am: Legislative meeting
Office of the Utah Attorney General
2:00 pm: Job candidate interviews
Office of the Utah Attorney General
3:30 pm: Staff meeting
Office of the Utah Attorney General
4:00 pm: Senior staff meeting
Office of the Utah Attorney General
Wednesday, November 26 to Friday, November 28
AG Brown is out for Thanksgiving break.
