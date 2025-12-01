Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 11/24/25-11/28/25    

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Monday, November 24 8:30 am: National Association of Attorneys General Executive Committee meeting Virtual 12:00 pm: Welcome lunch with new staff member Salt Lake City 1:00 pm: Case briefing Virtual 1:45 pm: Legislative meeting Virtual Tuesday, November 25 8:30 am: Meeting with Chief Deputy Attorney General Salt Lake City 10:15 am: Legislative meeting Office of the Utah Attorney General 2:00 pm: Job candidate interviews Office of the Utah Attorney General 3:30 pm: Staff meeting Office of the Utah Attorney General 4:00 pm: Senior staff meeting Office of the Utah Attorney General Wednesday, November 26 to Friday, November 28 AG Brown is out for Thanksgiving break.

