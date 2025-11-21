Attorney General Derek Brown empowers next generation of youth leaders by relaunching Student Advisory Council 

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah—Attorney General Derek Brown relaunched the Attorney General’s Student Advisory Council, an initiative that inspires civic engagement, gives youth leaders a voice in shaping the future, and encourages education outside the classroom.

The Council brings together 53 junior and senior high school students for engaging seminars and roundtables with state leaders, including the Attorney General, legislators, prosecutors, and policy experts. Members represent communities from across Utah, including Davis, Juab, Rich, Salt Lake, San Juan, Sevier, Summit, Utah, and Washington Counties.

Attorney General Brown recently named Sunny Sokol of Mountain Ridge High Schoolas Council Chair and Hannah Flake of Skyline High Schoolas Council Vice-Chair. Both Sunny and Hannah were selected because of their exceptional leadership skills and passion for public service.

The Council will meet monthly, alternating between virtual and in-person sessions held at the Utah State Capitol. These meetings allow students to offer their perspectives on pressing issues such as online safety, substance abuse, youth crime, and public policy.

During the legislative session, students will have an opportunity to attend committee hearings and track legislation in real time, giving them an immersive experience to deepen their understanding of how laws are made.

The Council recently held its first meeting where Attorney General Brown welcomed all of the students and spoke about how the Office of the Utah Attorney General protects all Utahns, including our youth.

Throughout the year, students will have the opportunity to collaborate on special projects that address real-world challenges facing their communities. Past cohorts have provided valuable feedback on initiatives like L.E.T.S. Stay Safe, the SafeUT App, and on several pieces of proposed legislation.