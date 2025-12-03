Nuts.com Makes the Holidays Easy with Thousands of Options

From build-your-own gifts to entertaining shortcuts and seasonal ingredients, Nuts.com has options for every holiday celebration, with lightning fast shipping

Holiday magic tastes different for everyone. We love helping people discover new flavors, share moments, and give gifts that bring joy to the season.” — PJ Oleksak, Nuts.com CEO

CRANFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nuts.com , the family-owned direct-to-consumer snacking and specialty food powerhouse, is helping make the holiday season sweet, savory, and stress free. With thousands of irresistible nuts, dried fruits, snacks, treats, and ingredients, Nuts.com is a one-stop destination for gourmet gifting, effortless entertaining, and holiday baking.Whether assembling a custom snack tray for entertaining, selecting a ready-made gift, or sourcing nostalgic ingredients, Nuts.com delivers something for every seasonal occasion. And with lightning-fast free shipping on all orders of $59 or more, shopping for holiday essentials and last minute gifts stays stress-free. Plus, first-time shoppers get 20 percent off and free shipping on orders of $59 or more.“Holiday magic tastes different for everyone, and Nuts.com makes it easy to celebrate your own special way,” said Nuts.com CEO PJ Oleksak. “We love helping people discover new flavors, share moments, and give gifts that bring joy to the season.”Mix, Match, Make Holiday Gifting Your OwnNuts.com’s Custom Trays bring a personal touch to gourmet gifting. Mix and match five from more than 100 nuts, dried fruit, snacks and sweets, including limited-edition holiday flavors, to build the perfect gift or centerpiece for a holiday gathering. Every tray is hand-packed to order, overflowing with as much as 5+ pounds of treats for a celebration to remember. Alternatively, the Nuts.com team assembled a variety of ready-made themed trays with bestselling flavor combinations for single-click gifting when there’s no time to spare.Ready-to-Go Gifts for Instant CheerBeyond custom, Nuts.com offers an array of festive holiday gifts and evergreen gourmet gift baskets, boxes, trays, and tins starting at $14.99 for every taste and budget, including perennial favorites:- Nuts.com Holiday Tin ($24.99): Adorable snow-themed gift tin featuring four employee-favorite winter treats.- Greatest Hits Gift Box ($29.99): A fan-favorite compilation of sweet, salty, nutty, and crunchy treats with something for everyone.- Large Mixed Nut Sampler ($39.99): A bountiful tray of premium treats, featuring pistachios, milk chocolate peanuts and raisins, butternut peanuts, and jumbo roasted cashews.- The Fantastic Four (of Nuts) Gift Tin ($39.99): A classic gift tin for purists featuring Nuts.com’s own premium macadamias, cashews, pistachios, and almonds.- Box of Winter Wonderland ($49.99): Festive blue box with some of Nuts.com’s most-loved snacks, including dark chocolate cashews, peppermint malt balls, chocolate-covered espresso beans, roasted and salted almonds, and more.- Holiday Hosting Gift Box ($99.99): An indulgent collection of sweet and savory nuts, berries, spreads, and more - perfect for entertaining.Baking Bliss & Seasonal FavoritesGifting aside, Nuts.com is best known for its incredible variety of premium raw and house-roasted nuts and seeds, hand-crafted chocolates and sweets, super fresh dried fruit, nostalgic snacks, and hard-to-find ingredients. Whether putting together the ultimate charcuterie board, attempting to perfect fruitcake with the full lineup of glazed fruit, trying to find a favorite old-fashioned Christmas candy for grandma, or planning a hot cocoa party, Nuts.com elevates holiday projects beyond “grocery store” and takes them to the next level.Stocking the pantry or shipping gifts directly to a loved one with a Greeting Card, shipping is always free for orders of $59 or more. And with holiday shipping options for delivery by Christmas available through December 23, it’s — almost — never too late to shop deliciously.Visit Nuts.com and follow on Instagram @nutsdotcom for more.ABOUT NUTS.COMNuts.com, a leading direct-to-consumer specialty snack company, crafts and sources thousands of the highest-quality nuts, dried fruit, snacks, sweet treats, confections, pantry staples, and gifts. Founded in 1929 as the Newark Nut Company, a neighborhood shop with a mission to make every bite exceptional, Nuts.com is still family-owned to this day. Nuts.com has grown from its humble roots to become the #1 destination for discovering, devouring, and sharing everything delicious, including gluten-free, organic-certified, sugar-free, and kosher options. Nuts.com serves more than one million customers annually, and the company recently launched Pop & Sol, a flavor-forward snack line that pairs premium ingredients with unique flavors, that is available at major retailers nationwide. Nuts.com ships to all 50 states and Canada. For more information, please visit www.nuts.com

