Visionary Winemaker Charles Smith Wants You to Know What’s in Your Glass and He’s Willing to Pick a Fight

Friends don't let friends drink wine with chemicals. REAL Wine is just grapes + minimal sulfites.

Meet REAL Wine Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, a Bold Call for Ingredient Transparency, Now Available at Retailers Nationwide and HouseofSmith.com

We’re putting every ingredient front and center because consumers deserve to know what’s in their glass. I challenge the industry to follow suit.” — Charles Smith

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The wine industry has a dirty secret: 76 ingredients—including legal additives like fish bladders, hydrochloric acid, potassium ferrocyanide and more—can be dumped into the bottle without a single word on the label. Charles Smith isn’t having it. Today, the iconoclastic winemaker behind House of Smith launches REAL Wine —a delicious Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay made with just grapes and minimal sulfites. Every bottle lists its ingredients clearly on the label marking a new era of transparency in winemaking. Starting with REAL Wine, the entire House of Smith portfolio will list ingredients of just grapes and minimal sulfites on all bottles.REAL Wine is more than a product—it’s a movement. With this launch, Charles continues his 25-year crusade for purity in the bottle, truth on the label and wine for the moment. REAL is the answer for consumers who want to know what’s in their wine and a call to action for wine companies to list all ingredients on the packaging.What Makes REAL Truly Real:- Just grapes and minimal sulfites. Ingredients clearly listed on the label.- Sustainably farmed, native fermented, gluten-free.- No synthetic chemicals. No adjuncts. Just wine.- Luxury taste, accessible price: $19.99 SRP.“Transparency isn’t a trend—it’s a responsibility,” said Charles Smith. “REAL is my answer. We’re putting every ingredient front and center because consumers deserve to know what’s in their glass. I challenge the industry to follow suit. I have been making wine this way for 25 years and now I am committing to proudly listing our ingredients on every label in our portfolio.”While many wineries quietly rely on additives to tweak color, sweetness, and shelf life, REAL Wine refuses to compromise. It’s clean, honest, and crafted for drinkers who care about what they consume. REAL Wine is now available at retailers nationwide and online at https://houseofsmith.com/brands/real-wine/ About House of SmithFounded in 1999 by Charles Smith, House of Smith is Washington State’s largest independent winemaker and one of North America’s most celebrated producers. Throughout his 25-year history, he has created brands (House Wine, Kung Fu Girl, Wines of Substance) that have sold more bottles of Washington wine than anyone else in the history of Washington state, other than Chateau Ste. Michelle. With over 325 scores of 95+ points and 1,450 scores of 90+, the portfolio includes K Vintners, SIXTO, Casa Smith, SEX Rosé, and now REAL Wine. House of Smith is committed to making wine for the people—bold, joyful, and unapologetically authentic. Follow along on Instagram: @realhouseofsmithwines

