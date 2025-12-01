Menlo College Showcases Leadership in AI and Innovation Through Faculty Thought Leadership and Cutting-Edge Programs

From left to right: Dr. Jonathan Reichental, David Epstein, Dr. Sonia Saheb, and Dr. Dariush Rafinejad participate in a panel discussion at Menlo College’s Institute of AI and Sustainability. Menlo College's Institute of AI and Sustainability Panel Discussion Event

Advancing Ethical, Sustainable, and Industry-Driven Approaches to Artificial Intelligence

ATHERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atherton, CA — November 30, 2025 — Menlo College is accelerating its leadership in artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven innovation through academic programs, faculty thought leadership, and the launch of the Institute of AI and Sustainability . The College is preparing students to tackle real‑world challenges at the intersection of technology, ethics, business, and even athletics.Institute of AI and SustainabilityIn August 2025, Menlo College launched the Institute of AI and Sustainability, a pioneering initiative designed to connect students, faculty, and industry leaders. The Institute focuses on ethical AI applications and sustainable innovation through two flagship programs hosted on campus: an annual Summer Accelerator and a year-round Innovation Conference Series.“Menlo College is committed to preparing students for a future shaped by AI,” said Sidaoui. “Through our programs, faculty expertise, and initiatives like the Institute of AI and Sustainability, we are equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and ethical grounding to innovate responsibly and lead in the AI-driven economy.”The Institute’s inaugural event, “AI & Sustainability: Innovation for Impact,” took place on October 2, 2025, and featured a panel discussion with faculty and members of the Menlo College community. The conversation explored the question: “Can AI Save the Planet?” and highlighted how students and faculty are engaging with AI to address real-world sustainability challenges.Faculty & Staff Thought Leadership Driving the Conversation on AIAssociate Professor Lisa Mendelman, PhD, who teaches English and Digital Humanities at Menlo, spoke at the IEEE International Symposium on Technology and Society (ISTAS25) in September 2025, where she participated in a lunchtime roundtable titled “AI and the Power of the Written Word: A Godzilla or Gutenberg Impact?” Drawing on her expertise at the intersection of literature, mental health, and digital culture, Mendelman examined AI not merely as a tool, but as a cultural and ethical force reshaping how we write, read, and understand one another. Her thought leadership highlights the broader implications of AI for communication, creativity, and society.In addition, Assistant Director of Athletics for Non‑NCAA Sports Tim Ghormley represented Menlo College as a panelist at the FITOFAN AI Sport Forum, held during SF Tech Week. He joined industry founders and sports‑tech investors to explore how AI is transforming performance, training, athlete development and engagement.Further underscoring Menlo College’s growing leadership in AI-related scholarship, Assistant Professor Sonia Tahareh, PhD, who teaches AI & Analytics and Information Systems courses at Menlo, recently published a peer-reviewed research article examining how patients perceive AI-enabled diagnostic tools in healthcare. Her study, grounded in Behavioral Reasoning Theory and developed through a sequential mixed-methods design, identifies the key motivations and concerns that shape patient acceptance of AI in medical diagnosis. The research highlights the importance of trust, perceived accuracy, privacy, and the continued desire for human interaction, offering timely insights for healthcare leaders and policymakers working to integrate AI responsibly and effectively into medical practice.AI‑Enabled Recruitment StrategyThis recruiting season, Menlo’s Admissions Office is embracing advanced tools to better engage students and streamline outreach. The College will deploy CollegeVine’s AI Recruiter tool, a next‑generation platform that allows institutions to deliver hyper‑personalized outreach at scale and integrate with CRM systems to target students more effectively.By implementing this AI‑driven recruitment partner, Menlo is enabling its admissions counselors to spend more time on direct interactions with prospective students, while AI handles routine outreach and helps narrow the pool of high‑potential candidates. This approach ensures counselors can focus on the most meaningful connections without sacrificing efficiency.Learn more about Menlo College’s AI-focused programs: AI and Analytics Major , Master of Science in Information Systems, and Master of Science in Financial Technology, and discover how the Institute of AI and Sustainability is driving innovation and ethical leadership.Contact Information:Press Contact: pr@menlo.eduAbout Menlo College:Menlo College is a small private, nonprofit college founded in 1927 with a mission to “ignite potential and educate students to make meaningful contributions in the innovation economy.” Situated in the heart of Silicon Valley, Menlo College offers undergraduate degrees in business and psychology, as well as three graduate degrees: a Master of Science in Information Systems, a Master of Science in Financial Technology, and a Master of Arts in Sport and Performance Psychology. Menlo is designated as both a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) and an Asian American, Native American, and Pacific Islander-Serving (AANAPISI) Institution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.