Menlo College Names TJ Curry as Inaugural Director of Taekwondo

TJ Curry, Director of Taekwondo at Menlo College

Menlo College Athletics names world-renowned taekwondo athlete and coach TJ Curry as the first Director and Head Coach for Taekwondo program.

ATHERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Menlo College Athletics is proud to announce the hiring of world-renowned taekwondo athlete and coach TJ Curry as the program’s first Director and Head Coach for Taekwondo. A decorated competitor and experienced international coach, Curry brings a wealth of expertise and passion to the Oaks as they launch this historic new program.A World-Class Leader to Build a Historic Program“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome TJ to the Menlo Athletics family,” said Tim Ghormley , Assistant Athletic Director for Non-NCAA Sports. “His elite experience as both an athlete and a coach makes him the perfect leader to establish and build our Taekwondo program. We are confident that under his guidance, Menlo College will become a premier destination for taekwondo athletes looking to compete at the highest levels.”A Legacy of Excellence: Curry’s Competitive & Coaching AchievementsCurry’s career as an elite taekwondo competitor spans over a decade, earning him national and international recognition. His achievements include:• 2012 Olympic Alternate• Multiple appearances on the U.S. National Team• Gold Medalist at the U.S. Open, President’s Cup, National Championships, and more!• World Cup & Pan American Games team memberAs a coach, Curry has been instrumental in developing top-tier athletes through his leadership at Precision Taekwondo and as a member of the USA Taekwondo coaching staff. His coaching accomplishments include:• Developing multiple national champions and national team members• Leading U.S. athletes in major international tournaments, including the World Championships• Coaching Olympic-bound athletes through high-performance training campsWith Curry at the helm, Menlo College is poised to become a powerhouse in collegiate taekwondo, fostering a program built on skill development, mental toughness, and a winning culture.For more information on Menlo College Athletics and the new Taekwondo program, click HERE Media Inquiries:For media inquiries, please contact: pr@menlo.eduAbout Menlo CollegeMenlo College is a small private, nonprofit college founded in 1927 with a mission to “ignite potential and educate students to make meaningful contributions in the innovation economy.” Situated in the heart of Silicon Valley, Menlo College offers undergraduate degrees in business and psychology, as well as two graduate degrees: a Master of Science in Information Systems, and a Master of Arts in Sport and Performance Psychology. Menlo is designated as both a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI) and an Asian American, Native American and Pacific Islander-Serving (AANAPISI) Institution.

