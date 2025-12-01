Paralympic Athletes and Wounded Veterans to Participate In The Hartford Ski Spectacular

An adaptive athlete competes in a race at last year's The Hartford Ski Spectacular

BRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Move United will host the 39th annual The Hartford Ski Spectacular the week of Dec. 7-13 in Breckenridge, Colorado, bringing together more than 800 participants ranging from first-time skiers to elite Paralympic athletes. As one of the nation’s largest and longest-running adaptive-winter-sports festivals, the event celebrates the abilities of individuals with physical disabilities.Taking place at Breckenridge Ski Resort and Beaver Run Resort, The Hartford Ski Spectacular offers participants the chance to experience six adaptive sports: alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, sled hockey, and curling.“For nearly four decades, this event has demonstrated the transformational power of sport for individuals with physical disabilities,” said Glenn Merry, CEO at Move United. “Through The Hartford Ski Spectacular, youth and adults with disabilities have the opportunity to feel the exhilaration of outdoor snow sports and push what’s possible for themselves.”On Tuesday, Dec. 9, The Hartford and Paralympic Medalist Keith Gabel will surprise 15 deserving athletes with custom-fit adaptive sports equipment. This donation addresses a significant disparity – adaptive athletes pay approximately 15 times more for equipment than non-adaptive athletes. Over the past seven years, The Hartford’s adaptive sports program has provided 8,500 pieces of equipment, benefiting more than 75,000 people in more than 100 communities across the country.“We are proud of our long-standing title sponsorship of The Hartford Ski Spectacular and partnership with Move United,” said Mike Fish, head of Employee Benefits at The Hartford. “Adaptive sports transforms lives – fostering confidence, independence and community. Together, we are creating more opportunities for youth and adults with disabilities—including veterans and service members – to experience the joy and freedom of winter sports.”More than 60 wounded military veterans, active service members, family members, and military medical staff from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and San Antonio Military Medical Center will participate in the event as part of their rehabilitation programs. Veterans from nearly a dozen VA facilities and communities across the United States will also attend.Since 2003, Move United has served more than 21,500 severely wounded veterans, service members, and family members through adaptive sports programs in over 70 different sports across 45 states and the District of Columbia, supported by a national network of more than 245 member organizations.The Hartford Ski Spectacular will also host the Ski Spectacular Instructor Academy, which trains staff and volunteers from Move United member organizations nationwide. Endorsed by the Professional Ski Instructors of America – American Association of Snowboard Instructors (PSIA-AASI), the academy will offer more than 90 courses covering the latest and safest adaptive ski and snowboard instruction techniques.In addition to The Hartford, the event is made possible through the generous support of sponsors including Veritas Capital, Oshkosh Defense, Leonardo DRS, Tee It Up for the Troops, AES, Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center, Epic Promise, Breckenridge Ski Resort, and Breck Sports. The event is also funded in part by a grant from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which provides funding, essential equipment, and technical support to enhance adaptive sport activities for disabled veterans and members of the U.S. Armed Forces.Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, a Move United member organization, serves as the host organization. Additional contributing members include Challenged Athletes of West Virginia, New England Disabled Sports, Summit Adaptive, and Waterville Valley Adaptive Sports.Partnering organizations include Grand Junction VA Medical Center, Professional Ski Instructors of America-American Association of Snowboard Instructors (PSIA-AASI), and Colorado Adaptive Sports Foundation.Follow The Hartford Ski Spectacular on social media using #SkiSpec on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and X, or visit Move United's channels for updates throughout the event. For more information or to get involved, visit skispec.org.

