Move United’s USA Wheelchair Football League to Crown 2025 Season Champion November 22 After Championship Game in KC

Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team Quarterback throws a pass against the GLASA Chicago Bears Team in the 2024 Championship Game

Hometown Kansas City Chiefs to host Championship Game against GLASA Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football Team

Making it to the championship for the 5th straight season means everything to us! It was a goal we set for ourselves at the beginning of the season.” — Matt Bollig, Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team quarterback

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The USA Wheelchair Football League (USAWFL), a program of Move United, will crown a 2025 Season Champion on November 22 after a winner-take-all Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the GLASA Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football Teams. The game will kick off at 11:00 am CT and be played at the Kansas City Convention Center (Hall A) in Kansas City, MO.This matchup marks a highly anticipated rematch from the 2024 Championship Game, where the Kansas City Chiefs staged a dramatic comeback to tie the game, force overtime, and ultimately capture the championship title. Both teams were also among the four founding teams that competed in the league's inaugural season five years ago. Kansas City has competed in all five USA Wheelchair Football League Championships, claiming victory in both 2024 and 2022.“Making it to the championship for the 5th straight season means everything to us! It was a goal we set for ourselves at the beginning of the season and this season was by far the hardest route to achieve that goal,” said Matt Bollig, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs Wheelchair Football Team. “The USA Wheelchair Football League is a dream come true for me. Playing football in college and then having it taken away after my injury was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through. Now having football back in my life makes my life a little more normal! Plus, I get to share the field with my brother (defensive coach), which I never thought would happen.”The 2025 season marks the second time the GLASA Chicago Bears has advanced to the championship game. Both teams earned their spots in the finale based on their overall performance throughout the season, which included competitive tournaments in Chicago, Phoenix, Tampa, and Kansas City.“To qualify for the season championship match is a tremendous honor and indicative of the hard work our players put into every game we play,” said GLASA Chicago Bears Wheelchair Football Team head coach and GLASA board president Jason Sfire. “Not only is this an opportunity for our hard-working athletes to compete on a national stage, but also a chance to put wheelchair football on display for the whole city to see.”The Championship Game is free and open to the public, but advanced registration is required HERE. The game will also be livestreamed on the Move United’s You Tube Channel allowing fans nationwide to watch the action unfold.The USA Wheelchair Football League is made possible in part by an NFL-Bob Woodruff Foundation Salute to Service partnership grant. Since 2020, more than 1,000 veterans, athletes with disabilities, coaches and officials have participted in USA Wheelchair Football League programs, growing their skills and love for football.

