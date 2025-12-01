Maine DOE and Maine Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Launch Asynchronous School Health Webinar Series

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Coordinated School Health Team is excited to announce the launch of the School Health Webinar Series, presented in partnership with the Maine Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). This series is designed for Maine school health professionals, pediatricians, school health advisors, and others working to support student health and well-being.

This asynchronous educational series begins on December 1, 2025, with a new installment released each month through April of 2026. All sessions and materials can be viewed at the participant’s convenience and will remain available as enduring content through December of 2028. Up to five Continuing Medical Education (CME)/Continuing Education (CE) credits are available—one per session. Sessions include:

The Digital Dilemma: Supporting Youth Mental Health in an AI-Driven World

Supporting Self-Management in Diabetes

Tuberculosis 101

School Vaccine Requirements: What They Are, Why They Matter, and How to Implement Them in Challenging Times

Autism Spectrum Disorders: Challenges, Strengths, and Strategies in the Educational Setting

For more information, including learning objectives for each session, please visit this link. With further questions, please contact Maine DOE School Nurse Consultant Emily Poland at Emily.Poland@maine.gov.