Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,504 in the last 365 days.

Maine DOE and Maine Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Launch Asynchronous School Health Webinar Series

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Coordinated School Health Team is excited to announce the launch of the School Health Webinar Series, presented in partnership with the Maine Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). This series is designed for Maine school health professionals, pediatricians, school health advisors, and others working to support student health and well-being.

This asynchronous educational series begins on December 1, 2025, with a new installment released each month through April of 2026. All sessions and materials can be viewed at the participant’s convenience and will remain available as enduring content through December of 2028. Up to five Continuing Medical Education (CME)/Continuing Education (CE) credits are available—one per session. Sessions include:

  • The Digital Dilemma: Supporting Youth Mental Health in an AI-Driven World
  • Supporting Self-Management in Diabetes
  • Tuberculosis 101
  • School Vaccine Requirements: What They Are, Why They Matter, and How to Implement Them in Challenging Times
  • Autism Spectrum Disorders: Challenges, Strengths, and Strategies in the Educational Setting

For more information, including learning objectives for each session, please visit this link. With further questions, please contact Maine DOE School Nurse Consultant Emily Poland at Emily.Poland@maine.gov.

Related

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maine DOE and Maine Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Launch Asynchronous School Health Webinar Series

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more