Registration Open for the 2026 Maine School Winter Wellness Summit

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Employee Health Promotion and Wellness Program is pleased to be hosting the 2026 Maine School Winter Wellness Summit on Thursday, January 29 and Friday, January 30 at the Samoset Resort in Rockport. This year’s theme is, “Finding Strength Through Hope.”

This event aims to educate, inspire, and empower participants. When adults working in a school district have positive attitudes and feel healthy and well, it enhances their ability to do their jobs. This is true for all roles within a school administrative unit (SAU)—including all central office employees, nutrition and transportation workers, educators, health service providers, administrative assistants, school board members, and any others who perform the day-to-day functions that help a school to operate and fulfill its mission for the students and adults within the school community.

As such, the 2026 Winter Wellness Summit is open to all school- and district-wide teams, individuals, and community members who are interested in and support the health and well-being of school employees, students, and the environments where they work, learn, and thrive. School employees from across the state are invited to register and join their colleagues at this event.

Highlights of the 2026 Winter Wellness Summit include:

Two educational and inspirational keynotes focused on hope and resilience through self-care.

Plenary sessions on building skills for successful wellness programs.

Engaging workshops on strategies for personal wellness and positive school environments.

Interactive and immersive wellness activities, exhibits, and sharing opportunities.

Wellness-focused networking opportunities.

These strategies and tools can be applied to both individual health routines and broader, school-wide wellness programs. Research indicates that workplace health promotion programs have demonstrated success in improving productivity, lowering absenteeism, and enhancing overall school climate and culture. In a school environment, this directly fosters healthier, safer, and more supportive settings where both students and staff can excel.

Past attendees have shared the following testimonials:

“The Wellness Summit is a great opportunity for your staff. It offers activities and information that can be immediately shared with teams and the full building staff. It is an incredible opportunity for personal goals and learning, as well as team goals and learning… The summit highlights and emphasizes the need for wellness and self-care that is often overlooked as we take care of others. There are amazing strategies and opportunities presented, practiced, and shared. [It’s] one of my favorite conferences!”



“This was my first Wellness Summit, and truthfully, I cannot wait for next year! From the upbeat positive atmosphere to the organizing team, the hotel, the activities—there was something for everyone. I took away so many great ideas, and after discussing with the other people who attended, we all had different experiences to share, which was incredible. The keynote speakers were captivating, and I thoroughly enjoyed how we were interactive with other people from around the state. It was nice to make connections and hear about all the different tips, tricks, and tools other districts use to implement wellness.”



“I have never attended a wellness summit before but will not miss any in the future. I learned so much about ways to keep myself healthy and left with several great ideas to bring back to our staff and students. It was one of the most energizing, joy-filled experiences I’ve ever had in my educational career!”

Registration information, including pricing for the two-day event—which includes five meals—is available on the new 2026 Winter Wellness Summit website, where you’ll also find a full agenda, lodging options, and a link to a scholarship application. Please note that accommodation is the responsibility of individuals or groups; however, a block of rooms has been secured at an excellent rate, with limited suites added this year.

With questions and for further information, please contact Maine DOE Health Education and Health Promotion Consultant Susan Berry at susan.berry@maine.gov or Maine DOE School Nurse Regional Liaison Angie Buker at angie.buker@maine.gov.

The Employee Health Promotion and Wellness Program is part of the Maine DOE Office of School and Student Supports.