Saskatchewan Recognizes World AIDS Day

This World AIDS Day, the province is urging residents to take action to protect their health by getting tested, learning about prevention, and reducing the transmission of HIV. HIV is the virus, which if left untreated, leads to the development of AIDS.

HIV does not discriminate and can affect anyone, but with treatment and support, it is highly manageable. The Government of Saskatchewan encourages all residents, especially those at higher risk, to get tested as part of their regular health checkup.

"HIV is not just a medical issue, it is a community issue," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Lori Carr said. "We all play a role in creating a supportive environment where people feel safe to seek the health services they need, and World AIDS Day gives us another opportunity to reinforce our government's commitment to reducing HIV rates in the province."

Saskatchewan continues to place a strong focus on increasing access to HIV testing, which is free, confidential and available across the province. Early diagnosis allows people to access treatment sooner, improving health outcomes and reducing transmission.

The province continues to work closely on initiatives with system partners and community organizations to promote respectful, culturally safe and confidential HIV services with enhanced outreach, education and testing.

As part of this work, the Government of Saskatchewan has released a Sexually Transmitted and Blood-Borne Infection Multi-year Action Plan (STBBI MAP) which aims to reduce the transmission and impacts of STBBIs on individuals, families and communities.

For more information about HIV testing and services in Saskatchewan, visit: saskatchewan.ca/hiv.

