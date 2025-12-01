Building Independence: YWCA to Operate New Youth Housing Program to Support Successful Transitions for Youth in Care

CANADA, December 1 - Released on December 1, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan and YWCA Regina are partnering to develop a new 12-space semi-independent living program in Regina that will support young people receiving child welfare services to successfully transition to independent living. Delivering on the 2025-26 budget commitment of $430,000, this program is designed based on a recommendation by the Regina Youth Advisory Team.

"We know that young people leaving care need both housing and support to build a strong foundation for independence," Social Services Minister Terry Jenson said. "By working closely with the YWCA and our Youth Advisory Teams, we are ensuring that youth voices shape the programs designed for them."

Operated by the YWCA, the program will provide young people aged 16 to 21 with a safe and stable place to live, 24-hour on-site mentorship and guidance to support youth in overcoming housing barriers and opportunities to build life skills, confidence and community connections.

The YWCA Regina was selected through a competitive request for proposal process that included participation of members from the Youth Advisory Team in reviewing submissions, developing interview questions and selecting the successful proponent.

"YWCA Regina is excited about this new housing program for young people in our community," YWCA Regina's Chief Executive Officer, Melissa Coomber-Bendtsen said. "This project is a commitment to delivering trauma-informed, culturally grounded and youth-centered supports for young people navigating the transition to independent adulthood."

The program is set to begin in January 2026 and supports a commitment to listening to youth in care and what they have identified as priorities to help them transition to independence. The Government of Saskatchewan will provide annualized funding of $865,000 for the program's continued operation.

-30-

