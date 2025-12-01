Registration Now Open for 2026 Youth Flag Football Season

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce the 2026 Boston Youth Flag Football League (BYFFL), a free co-ed sports program that runs from January 3 to February 7 in the Carter Playground Bubble, located at 709 Columbus Avenue in the South End.

The league offers an inclusive environment with co-ed divisions for 8U, 10U, and 12U categories as well as a High School Girls division. The season is 5 weeks long with playoffs the last week.

Days and Times: Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Game Schedule: January 3 - February 7, 2026

Teams are encouraged to register as space is limited. To register your team for Flag Football, coaches are encouraged to visit boston.gov/parks-sports. For more information on the program, contact woodley.auguste@boston.gov or call (617) 961-3084.

