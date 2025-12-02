The ISD Call Center serves as the primary point of contact for residents and businesses seeking information or assistance related to Inspectional Services.

Our team helps connect callers with the right departments, provides guidance on permits and inspections, answers questions about codes and regulations, and processes service requests. We are committed to delivering prompt, accurate, and courteous support to ensure every constituent receives the help they need.

Inquiries and concerns can be sent to our office by email: isd@boston.gov or telephone: 617-635-5300

Submit a Complaint