City of Boston Launches Enhanced Language And Communications Access Dashboard In Power BI

The Mayor’s Office of Language and Communications Access (OLCA) is proud to announce the launch of a newly enhanced Language and Communications Access Dashboard, designed to provide a clear, transparent, and user-friendly view of the city’s efforts to provide language access accommodations

The dashboard, now live on the Language and Communications Office website, tracks the City's use of interpretation, translation, CART (Communication Access Realtime Translation), and American Sign Language (ASL) services from fiscal years 2022 through 2025. It also incorporates spending supported by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The dashboard is part of LCA’s ongoing commitment to ensuring that all Boston residents regardless of the language they speak have meaningful access to City services and information.

Since Fiscal Year 2022, LCA has collected detailed data on how City departments use both on-demand interpretation and pre-scheduled language accommodations. The new dashboard brings this data together in one centralized platform built using Microsoft Power BI.

Key features include:

On-Demand Interpretation Services Usage data from the City’s telephonic and video interpretation providers Separated by Over-the-Phone Interpretation (OPI) and Video Remote Interpretation (VRI) Tracks total expenditure, hours of service provided, number of languages requested, and the top 10 requested languages In total for FY25, City departments collectively supported constituents through more than 760 hours of live interpretation services — ensuring every interaction was linguistically accessible and supported by a qualified interpreter.

City-Scheduled Language Accommodations Tracks departmental requests for: In-person and virtual interpretation Written translation (including revisions) CART ASL Captures total spending, number of requests, number of languages, and the most requested languages annually



To support accurate insights and usability, LCA has integrated multiple data sources, created standardized metrics, and implemented robust filtering tools within the dashboard model.

“This dashboard reflects our Cabinet’s commitment to embedding equity into the way Boston delivers services,” said Equity and Inclusion Cabinet Chief, Mariangely Solis Cervera. “By sharing this data openly, we’re not only increasing transparency, but also creating the foundation for smarter decision-making about where resources are most needed. It’s another step toward building a city government that meets residents where they are.”

“This dashboard brings together years of data into one place, giving residents and City staff a clearer picture of how language and communication services are being used across Boston,” said Jeniffer Vivar Wong, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Language and Communications Access. “ It’s a practical tool that helps us understand current needs, identify gaps, and guide our ongoing work to expand access.”

“This is the City’s first multilingual dashboard, and it represents a major step forward in how we approach language access,” said Erika Garcia, Research & Data Manager for LCA. “With this tool, we can clearly see where translation and interpretation services are most needed, how resources are being used, and where we can continue to improve. It’s about making sure every resident has access to the information and services they deserve.”

“Data can tell a story about the people and places around us,” said Shin-pei Tsay, Chief Research and Data Officer, “we are proud to build tools that make information public and accessible. This window into how language access services are used across the City allows us to understand, improve, and deliver language access for every Bostonian. Our Data and Research Team, particularly Charles Sheils, Joseph Headley, and Jenna Flanagan, played a key role in understanding what our communities need and ensuring the data dashboard directly supported OCLA’s service.”

The Language and Communications Access Dashboard is available to the public and city staff on the LCA website. An instructional video is also available in all 11 languages to guide users in navigating the dashboard and exploring the data.

This tool is intended to support city departments, community organizations, and the general public in understanding the City’s language access efforts and identifying service trends across Boston’s diverse communities.

About the Office of Language and Communications Access

The Office of Language and Communications Access works to ensure equitable access to City programs, services, and information for all residents by prioritizing two main demographic groups : People who speak a language other than English, Persons with Disabilities. OLCA collaborates with other City departments to provide language accommodations and promote accessibility across all public-facing services.