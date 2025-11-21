Two Adults, One Juvenile Charged in Bath Township Fatal Shooting

(AKRON, Ohio) — Three people have been arrested and charged in the Nov. 2 fatal shooting of an 18-year-old Akron man during a birthday party at a rented home in Bath Township.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost joined Bath Township Police Chief Vito Sinopoli and Summit County Prosecutor Elliot Kolkovich at a press conference this morning to announce the charges. They were joined by representatives of the U.S. Marshals Service; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; and Akron Police Department.

“Today’s announcement was made possible by the hard work of investigators who were determined to bring these perpetrators to justice,” Yost said. “Kudos to Chief Sinopoli for his steady leadership throughout the investigation.”

“This incident was a tragic and senseless act of violence that left many injured and also resulted in the loss of life,” Sinopoli said. “Our thoughts remain with the victims and their families and all who were impacted. We are forever grateful to our partner law enforcement agencies for their tireless work, and to the members of the public who supported us throughout this investigation. Their cooperation and commitment were instrumental in bringing us to this point.”

Elijah Well, 18, was shot eight times at the party and later died of his injuries. Nine additional victims were wounded during the incident.

Investigators developed suspects through analysis of crime-scene evidence, including ballistic evidence, and numerous witness interviews. An estimated 250 to 300 people attended the party.

Charged in Wells’ death this morning in two Summit County courts were:

Derquan Edwards, 18, one count of murder and nine counts of felonious assault

Jashawn Stewart, 19, one count of murder and nine counts of felonious assault

A 16-year-old male, one count of delinquency to commit murder and nine counts of delinquency to commit felonious assault

Each charge also includes a firearm specification. Additional charges are anticipated. The case is being prosecuted by the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office.

“The loss of Elijah Wells is tragic and senseless, and I want to extend my condolences to his loved ones,” Kolkovich said. “I have no tolerance for gun violence in Summit County. We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to ensure that anyone who commits a violent crime with a gun will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO.

This morning’s press conference is available on the AG’s Facebook page.

Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

