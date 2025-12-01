Submit Release
North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to meet December 3

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet on Wednesday, December 3 at 10:00 a.m. The public is invited to attend the meeting in person or online. 

What:                             North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting

When:                            Wednesday, December 3, at 10:00 a.m.

Where:                           Archdale Building                            

                                     Ground Floor Hearing Room                              

                                     512 N Salisbury St, Raleigh

There will be an in-person public comment period with opportunity to sign up upon arrival at the meeting.

    Webinar number: 2434 343 5955

Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003 US Toll

                         Access code: 243 626 85243

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board includes experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering, and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state Departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further.

