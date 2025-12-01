North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board to meet December 3

The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board will meet on Wednesday, December 3 at 10:00 a.m. The public is invited to attend the meeting in person or online. What: North Carolina Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board Meeting When: Wednesday, December 3, at 10:00 a.m. Where: Archdale Building Ground Floor Hearing Room 512 N Salisbury St, Raleigh There will be an in-person public comment period with opportunity to sign up upon arrival at the meeting. Webinar number: 2434 343 5955 Join by phone: 1-415-655-0003 US Toll Access code: 243 626 85243 The Secretaries’ Science Advisory Board includes experts in toxicology, public health, ecology, engineering, and other related fields. Their expertise assists the state Departments of Environmental Quality and Health and Human Services by recommending reviews and evaluations of contaminants, acting as consultants on DEQ’s determinations to regulate contaminants, and helping the agencies identify contaminants of concern and determine which contaminants should be studied further.

