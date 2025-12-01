Mandatory Harvest Reporting requirements effective today for both recreational and commercial fishermen

Today’s the day! Recreational fishermen must now report the harvest of Red Drum, Spotted Seatrout, Striped Bass, Weakfish and flounder, while those fishing commercially must report all harvest, even if that harvest is not sold. This requirement only applies to fish that are kept, not fish that are released.

Recreational Reporting

How to Report: Recreational fishermen must report harvested fish electronically using the online Mandatory Harvest Reporting webform. This digital option is a simple, easy-to-use form that is accessible by smartphone, tablet or computer. For instructions on how to use the webform, please see the How to Report Electronically webpage. Those without immediate access to a smartphone, tablet or computer may print a paper report card from the Division of Marine Fisheries website or pick up a card at any Division office. For instructions on how to use the paper report card, please see Reporting with the Paper Report Card webpage.

When to report: Recreational fishermen must report once their fishing trip is complete. If using a vessel, this means once the vessel reaches the shore or a structure attached to the shore. If a vessel is not used (if fishing from a bank or pier, for example), reporting must occur once the person is no longer actively engaged in fishing and their gear is stowed away. Instructions for the different methods of reporting can be found on the How to Report Electronically webpage and the Reporting with the Paper Report Card webpage.

Commercial Reporting

How to Report: For commercial fishermen, all harvest must be reported through the N.C. Trip Ticket Program using a licensed seafood dealer. If the catch is sold, the dealer reports it as usual. If the catch is not sold (for example, kept for personal consumption), the fisherman must report through a dealer, who will issue a trip ticket using an "unsold harvest" disposition code.

When to Report: For commercial fishermen engaged in a commercial fishing operation, harvest must be reported through a licensed seafood dealer within 48 hours of landing.



Why is this happening?

This new reporting requirement was established by the North Carolina General Assembly through Session Law 2023-137. The Division of Marine Fisheries is implementing the law and providing the tools, guidance and support necessary to help fishermen comply.

The Mandatory Harvest Reporting program will not replace the Marine Recreational Information Program, or any of the other creel surveys the Division conducts. Information collected through the new program will be used in conjunction with data collected by the existing data surveys to better inform fisheries management.



What other resources are available?

More information, including a Frequently Asked Questions webpage, can be found in the Mandatory Harvest Reporting section of the Division of Marine Fisheries website.