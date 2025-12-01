SUNRISE AIRWAYS SPREADS ITS WINGS TO FORT LAUDERDALE

Sunrise Airways A320

Sunrise Airways will launch 3x's weekly flights between Cap-Haïtien and Fort Lauderdale beginning December 15, 2025.

We're thrilled to expand our footprint in the Sunshine State and look forward to connecting more of the Caribbean with the U.S. via South Florida in the near future.” — Gary Stone, CEO of Sunrise Airways

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunrise Airways (IATA: S6, ICAO: KSZ) today announced the launch of its first-ever flights to/from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The new service begins December 15, 2025 and will operate three-days-a-week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday) between Cap-Haïtien International Airport (CAP) in Haiti and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in South Florida. Flight schedules are as follows:

Cap-Haïtien (CAP) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL)

Sunrise Airways flight #612 departs Cap-Haïtien at 10am, arriving in Fort Lauderdale at 12pm.

Fort Lauderdale (FLL) – Cap-Haïtien (CAP)

Sunrise Airways flight #611 departs Fort Lauderdale at 1:15pm, arriving in Cap-Haïtien at 3:15pm.

Fort Lauderdale becomes the second Florida destination served by Sunrise Airways. The carrier launched daily flights to/from Miami in October 2023.

“The addition of Fort Lauderdale to our route network creates an attractive second option linking Haiti and South Florida,” said Gary Stone, CEO of Sunrise Airways. “We're thrilled to expand our footprint in the Sunshine State and look forward to connecting more of the Caribbean with the U.S. via South Florida in the near future.”

Sunrise Airways will deploy Airbus A320 aircraft along its new Fort Lauderdale route. The aircraft will feature one class of service with maximum seating for 179 passengers and all-leather seating throughout.

For Sunrise Airways flight reservations and more information, please visit www.sunriseairways.net.

About Sunrise Airways (www.SunriseAirways.net)

Sunrise Airways (IATA: S6, ICAO: KSZ) launched in 2012 with a mission to enhance connectivity among island states located throughout the Caribbean. Since then, the regional carrier has grown to employ a workforce totalling in excess of 250 aviation professionals in 24 gateways spread across the Americas. The Sunrise Airways route network, which started with domestic flights in Haiti, now extends throughout the Caribbean, as well as into the United States (Miami) and Central America (Panama). Flights serving gateways throughout the Eastern Caribbean were launched in 2024. The Sunrise Airways corporate headquarters and Service Oversight Center (SOC) are based at Toussaint Louverture International Airport (IATA: PAP, ICAO: MTPP) in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Sunrise Airways is privately-owned. Its Founder and Chairman is noted Haitian businessman, philanthropist, and pilot, Philippe Bayard.

