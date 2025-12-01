Rabbitohs Go Digital with PassEntry

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Sydney Rabbitohs and PassEntry announce the launch of digital membership passes for the club. Part-owned by Hollywood star Russell Crowe and Atlassian founder and tech-billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes, the Rabbitohs are committed to innovation and progress. More than 80,000 club supporters took to the streets demanding their reinstatement to the NRL in 2000 and since then the Rabbitoh's community bond has grown ever stronger.Nico Cary, CTO and Co-Founder, PassEntry: “We're delighted to partner with a club as iconic as the South Sydney Rabbitohs. PassEntry is built on Atlassian’s stack, and we share their belief in simple scalable digital experiences. It makes us a perfect fit for the Rabbitohs as we introduce a digital membership powered by these same technological principles.”For the 2026 Season, Rabbitohs members have access to a fully digital membership pass stored in either their Apple Wallet or Google Wallet with no additional app downloads and no paper tickets.PassEntry’s innovative PassShare system integrates seamlessly with the Rabbitohs' existing membership infrastructure, delivering a smooth transition for current members as well as providing enhanced features and functionality.Sunny Brar, Digital Strategy Lead, South Sydney Rabbitohs: “Partnering with PassEntry has helped us deliver a smoother, simpler Member Pass experience, making the 2026 membership more seamless and connected than ever before.”About PassEntryPassEntry is a leading London-based B2B SaaS provider issuing and managing mobile passes for Apple and Google wallets. Trusted by global brands including Mastercard, Universal Studios, Bath Rugby and AT&T. PassEntry supports increased customer engagement, a reduction in operational costs and frictionless digital experiences at scale. Digital passes are the future of sports passes.About South Sydney RabbitohsThe South Sydney Rabbitohs is one of the most famous clubs in the Australian sporting landscape. Established in 1908, South Sydney Rabbitohs remains the oldest and most successful Rugby League Club in Australia having won a record 21 Premierships.

