Cremstar Becomes the First to Offer 100% Green Aquamation Statewide in Both New Jersey and Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a first for Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Cremstar today announced it will begin providing Water Cremation, also known as aquamation, a water-based, flame-free alternative to traditional cremation. Using a combination of water flow, heat, and alkaline solution to return the body to its natural elements, aquamation is gentler than flame-based cremation, it produces no harmful emissions, requires significantly less energy than flame cremation, and eliminates the need for caskets, embalming, or cemetery space. Plus, the process is gentler than fire cremation, and produces up to 30% more, and whiter, cremains because they haven’t been subjected to fire. Widely recognized as a 95% greener option, aquamation is now available through Cremstar – the sole provider throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania. As demand for sustainable and less expensive deathcare options rises nationwide, Cremstar’s launch marks a major shift in how environmentally conscious families can say goodbye.“Each of us can make an environmental difference, not only in how we live our lives, but how we leave our lives,” said J.G. Sandom, CEO of Cremstar, a leading online direct cremation provider. “We are proud to bring aquamation to Pennsylvania and New Jersey. This technology means we can now provide families in the areas we service with the opportunity to arrange a 100% green cremation.”Using a combination of water, heat, and alkaline solution to return the body to its natural elements, aquamation eliminates the need for caskets, embalming, or cemetery space. The process is gentler than flame-based cremation, producing 20% more, and whiter, cremains because they haven’t been subjected to fire. After factoring in all environmental impacts, the technology is 95.3% greener than burial, and 93.8% greener than traditional cremation. Many highly regarded institutions – like the Mayo Clinic and UCLA Medical School – have utilized aquamation for over twenty-five years. As a final act of environmental activism, Nobel Laureate Bishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa selected aquamation as his end-of-life solution.Aquamation completely breaks down DNA, RNA, and all other organic materials into their most basic chemical components. The leftover water contains salts, sugars, amino acids, nutrients and soap. Any remaining fluid ends up at the wastewater treatment facility. In addition, aquamation adds no direct emissions of harmful greenhouse gases or mercury into the atmosphere. The process is very energy-efficient, requiring 1/10th the energy, and boasting only 1/10th the carbon footprint of flame cremation. To offset the remaining carbon footprint, Cremstar makes a donation to the National Forest Service in the name of the deceased, underwriting the planting of a tree in their honor.Equally important, as funeral options continue to rise to well over $8,000, a Cremstar aquamation will start at $3,995, all included, or less than half the price of the average burial.Yet, that’s not the only cost to consider. The following chart details the environmental impact of cremation versus traditional burial versus aquamation, as measured by a composite measure called the Shadow Price; the higher the Shadow Price, the higher the cost to the environment and the less eco-friendly.While burial has an eco Shadow Price of around $98, and cremation is $75, aquamation’s Shadow Price is less than $5. When you factor in Cremstar’s carbon offsets, the Shadow Price of a Cremstar Aquamation drops to $0. That’s why it’s a 100% Green end-of-life solution.While the legislature in Pennsylvania is actively considering approving the process in the state, Cremstar is initially using facilities in nearby states such as Connecticut, Maryland, and North Carolina where alkaline hydrolysis has already been approved. Cremstar actively supports the current efforts in Pennsylvania where, earlier this month, the PA House passed a water cremation bill to make alkaline hydrolysis legal in Pennsylvania. Co-sponsored by Representatives Chris Rabb, Abby Major and Mary Jo Daley, it has moved on to the Senate, where it has bipartisan support.“Your choice of final disposition says a lot about you. Many of our customers prefer the gentle nature of the process, compared to flame cremation. And they prefer the pure white ashes the process produces. Many are Boomers who remember a time when they wanted to save the world, when they believed that was possible,” concluded Sandom. “They still want to. They want to be remembered as good stewards of the earth, eco trendsetters inspiring others to follow, and as environmental activists to the end. Now, for the first time, families in New Jersey and Pennsylvania can make their final eco wishes come true. They can arrange a 100% green aquamation today, and leave a green legacy for eternity.”

