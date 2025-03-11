Ten Facts about Funeral Directors on National Funeral Directors Recognition Day

Funeral Directors At Work

Ten quirky facts about funeral directors

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2008, Congress passed a resolution to create March 11 as National Funeral Director and Mortician Recognition Day. In honor of that national recognition, Cremstar is providing 10 facts about Funeral Directors and Morticians that the public might not know. Also in honor of the date, Cremstar wants to emphasize that in order to make the end of life planning easier for both your family and the Funeral Director, please have all of your last wishes and paperwork in order as early as you can.1. Most funeral directors don’t use hearses to pick up bodies anymore. Instead they now use vans.2. Embalming can take approximately 2 hours, which includes washing the body and hair of the person. The body is also carefully massaged to relax muscles tensed by rigor mortis.3. Hearses aren’t allowed in HOV lanes as the body is considered cargo?4. Often funeral directors and morticians roles overlap but originally, morticians prepared the body for cremation or burial, while funeral directors met with family members of the deceased to coordinate arrangements for a memorial service or funeral, and process required paperwork.5. In Britain morticians are called undertakers.6. Funeral directors are on call 24/7.7. Funeral directors recycle! After cremation, metal implants (hips,knees,steel pins) can be recycled into street signs, cars, planes, even wind turbines.8. Funeral directors and morticians suffer from burnout at high rates. Compassion fatigue can occur from dealing with grieving families on a daily basis.9. According to NFDA(National Funeral Director Association) 50% of funeral directors quit the profession within the first five years.10. Funeral directors want you to know that if you are single and childless make sure you name someone in your will to handle the final disposition of your body. Alternatively, you can fill out a designated agent form which lets you set out who you want to handle your funeral or cremation after you have shuffled off this mortal coil.In order to make the end of life planning easier for both your family and the Funeral Director please have your last wishes and paperwork in order as early as you can. These include your Will, details on cremation or burial, pre-payment or funds set aside for your death, plans for your pets, estate and financial planning information.For more information on Planning for death, visit Cremstar's Planning Ahead section.

