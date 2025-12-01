Remembering Ramallah: Joseph Jiryes Cadora’s Intimate Historical Account Returns in a New English Translation

Cover of Remembering Ramallah by Joseph Cadora

A heartfelt preservation of Ramallah’s lived history—its people, traditions, celebrations, and struggles—now accessible to new generations and global readers.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the newly translated edition of Remembering Ramallah: A Preservation of History, author Joseph Jiryes Cadora offers a deeply personal and culturally rich portrait of the town of Ramallah, written from memory, devotion, and lived experience. Originally published in Arabic in 1954, this work now arrives in English through the research and translation of Samira Rafidi Meghdessian, with a foreword by Frederic Joseph Cadora, Professor Emeritus at The Ohio State University.

The book stands as both a historical document and a cherished family legacy, presenting the political, social, and emotional fabric of Ramallah as Cadora himself witnessed it. He chronicles the town’s diverse people, its enduring traditions, and the joyful and sorrowful songs that shaped its communal identity. Through detailed reflections on Ramallah’s celebrations, hardships, self-defense, and cyclical reinvention, Cadora captures a world that may otherwise fade with time—one preserved now for future generations.

Cadora wrote the original text out of love for his hometown and concern that its proud oral history might one day be forgotten. His intention was not to create an academic treatise, but to record what he knew, saw, and felt so that Ramallah’s story would remain alive.

“My father wanted future generations to understand not just the facts, but the spirit of Ramallah,” notes Frederic Joseph Cadora in his foreword. This profound sense of duty to memory anchors every chapter, making the work both historically valuable and emotionally resonant.

This English edition serves scholars, families, diaspora communities, and readers interested in Middle Eastern history or cultural preservation. It offers clear insight into Ramallah’s evolving identity over centuries and invites readers to appreciate the resilience, unity, and creativity of its people. For many, the book is a gift—a bridge between past and present, ensuring that stories long carried through generations remain accessible and honored. Cadora’s dedication to remembrance stands as a testament to the power of personal history in shaping collective identity.

Joseph Jiryes Cadora was a meticulous recorder of history whose writing reflects a deep attachment to his homeland and a desire to safeguard its memory. His work has long inspired authors and researchers who have relied on his 1954 Arabic edition as a foundational source. Now, through this translation, his voice reaches a broader audience, ensuring that Ramallah’s story remains preserved for generations to come.

