POSITIVE RUNWAY Presents WORLD AIDS DAY 2025 (Atlanta)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ATL Now is proud to announce POSITIVE RUNWAY’s WORLD AIDS DAY 2025, an annual event that unites community leaders, advocates, artists, and allies in commemoration of those affected by HIV/AIDS. This year’s program, held in partnership with Emory Clinical Research and Someone Cares, will provide free on-site HIV testing, underscoring the event’s mission of awareness, prevention, and empowerment.On December 8, 2025, the spotlight turns to Lips Atlanta, where fashion and advocacy converge in an unforgettable evening of style and purpose. Beyond honoring those impacted by HIV/AIDS, the event also amplifies support for survivors of human trafficking, child abuse, and domestic violence—issues that demand both compassion and action.✨ Event HighlightsThe World-Famous Wilbourne Sisters DesignsAlex Holliman, as seen on CBS & The Tamron Hall ShowHouse of Chitenge direct from Lusaka, ZambiaClick Models & Lips Atlanta Entertainers🎗 Spotlight CharityThis year’s charitable focus is The House of Globalization, with proceeds supporting orphanages in Zambia that care for children affected by abuse, trafficking, and violence. The silent auction, running throughout the evening, will directly benefit these efforts.📅 Event DetailsDate: December 8, 2025Venue: Lips Drag Queen Show Palace, Restaurant & Bar 3011 Buford Highway Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30329Red Carpet: 6–7 PMShowtime: 7–10 PMSilent Auction: All night🌍 A Global Message from Atlanta:WORLD AIDS DAY 2025 is more than a fashion showcase—it is a call to action. By blending artistry, advocacy, and community, POSITIVE RUNWAY and its partners remind us that Atlanta’s cultural leadership can spark global impact. With The ATL Now’s red carpet and media coverage, the evening will shine as both a celebration of resilience and a rallying cry for continued progress in the fight against HIV/AIDS and violence worldwide.For more information, visit:

