Big Break Atlanta

Big Break Atlanta to Launch with Red Carpet Exclusive Event in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta’s creative and entertainment community is set to gather for an unforgettable evening as Big Break Atlanta officially launches with a Red Carpet Exclusive Launch Party on Saturday night, January 31, 2026, at 5 Church – Midtown Atlanta.Sponsored by The ATL Now , the highly anticipated event is presented in partnership with Clean Up Atlanta , Atlanta Foundation Partnership, Entertainment Media Inc., Metro Atlanta TV, and HydraPlus, bringing together leaders from entertainment, media, arts, and community advocacy under one roof.The evening will be hosted by celebrity media personality Stefanee Clontz, alongside Mark Arnold of The ATL Now, setting the tone for a night that celebrates culture, creativity, and community impact.Guests will enjoy a premium red carpet experience featuring dinner, drinks, professional photography, media interview coverage, live entertainment, DJ music, and high-level networking. Designed as both a celebration and a purpose-driven gathering, the event will welcome artists, creatives, influencers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders from across Atlanta.Beyond the glamour, the launch party carries a powerful mission. Proceeds from the event will benefit Atlanta Arts & Culture, Clean Up Atlanta, and Atlanta Foundation Partnership, while also supporting the official launch of Big Break Atlanta — a new talent showcase platform dedicated to discovering and elevating emerging creatives in music, arts, entertainment, and culture.“This event represents more than a launch — it’s about bringing people together to support creativity, community growth, and positive impact,” organizers shared. “Atlanta has always been a cultural leader, and this night honors that legacy while building opportunities for the future.”With media coverage, celebrity hosts, and community-focused partnerships, the Big Break Atlanta Red Carpet Exclusive Launch Party promises to be one of Atlanta’s must-attend events of the season — blending purpose with prestige in true Atlanta fashion.Presale tickets for this exclusive event are available now atTickets are limited and selling fast.To become a sponsor or partner of this exclusive event, or to make a donation, please visit https://www.bigbreakatlanta.com or call (770) 568-4500 for more information.

Big Break Atlanta

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.