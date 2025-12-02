Westbrooke Associates Announced as Official Agents for Owl B&B

Aligning Westbrooke Associates’ experience with Owl B&B’s vision. Owl B&B has opened its SEIS investment round, offering investors an early entry point. Under HMRC’s SEIS rules, qualifying investors can claim significant upfront tax relief.

Westbrooke Associates joins Owl B&B as official agents, promoting a transparent SEIS-approved platform for the growing holiday-let market.

Westbrooke Associates provides investors with access to SEIS opportunities supported by clear documentation and an informed introduction process.” — Tara Denholm-Smith

CRAWLEY , WEST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Westbrooke Associates is pleased to announce its appointment as official agents for Owl B&B, an SEIS -approved short-term rental platform designed to bring fairness, transparency and trust back to the holiday-let market.As an established introducer of early-stage investment opportunities in the UK, Westbrooke Associates has built a strong reputation for sourcing high-quality ventures with clear commercial strategies.The firm supports investors across the UK by providing structured insight, market analysis and access to carefully selected SEIS and EIS opportunities. This partnership brings together Westbrooke Associates’ experience within the investment sector and Owl B&B’s ambition to transform a fast-moving market.Founded in September 2024, Owl B&B is preparing to enter a sector valued at £100 billion in 2024 and forecast to grow at 11.4% CAGR through 2030. With more than 7,000 hosts already pre-registered, UK trademarks secured and a full platform launch scheduled for January 2026, the company is positioned for rapid uptake among both hosts and travellers.The collaboration with Westbrooke Associates reinforces investor confidence in the project and reflects the firm’s continued focus on transparent investment opportunities that align with long-term market trends. Unlike traditional platforms, where hidden guest fees average 12 to 23% and host commissions can reach 20%, Owl B&B introduces a far more transparent and predictable structure.Hosts can opt for either an annual subscription or a simple per-booking fee, giving them full control over their costs. Guests benefit from the same clarity, paying a flat fee with no percentage-based commissions or unexpected markups. Every user is fully verified through Credas, ensuring a secure and trustworthy environment for both sides.Crucially, Owl B&B also enables direct communication between hosts and guests before a booking is confirmed, which resolves one of the most common frustrations with existing platforms.These features directly address the core issues identified in Owl B&B’s research and widely recognised across the short-let sector, including opaque pricing, restricted communication, unreliable listings and limited platform support. These problems have become increasingly visible as hosts and guests voice frustration with the lack of transparency and trust on existing platforms.Owl B&B has now opened its SEIS investment round, offering early investors the opportunity to back the platform at an early growth stage. With SEIS approval in place and a clear long-term commercial strategy, the company is positioned to scale rapidly as it brings a more transparent model to a fast-growing sector.Minimum investment begins at £5,000, giving early backers the chance to enter at an exceptionally attractive point in the company’s growth curve. As an SEIS-approved opportunity, Owl B&B sits within one of the most advantageous investment frameworks available in the UK. Under HMRC’s SEIS rules, qualifying investors can claim significant upfront tax relief, which immediately reduces their effective cost of entry. Any future gains on the sale of SEIS shares are completely free from capital gains tax, meaning that the investor retains all long-term upside.In the unlikely event that the company underperforms, the SEIS structure also offers loss relief, allowing investors to offset a portion of any loss against their income tax or capital gains, which further reduces overall risk. Additionally, SEIS shares typically qualify for inheritance tax relief after two years, offering a valuable estate-planning advantage that is rarely available in early-stage ventures.Taken together, these government-backed incentives dramatically enhance the appeal of Owl B&B’s early funding round. Investors are not only supporting a disruptive high-growth business entering a £100bn global sector but are doing so with a suite of protective tax-efficient benefits designed to maximise potential returns while reducing risk.With Westbrooke Associates positioned as the official agents for this raise, investors have the added assurance of working through a firm known for its rigorous approach to due diligence and its consistent track record of supporting successful early-stage companies.Owl B&B is led by founders James and Andrea Nash, a pair of seasoned entrepreneurs whose careers span more than three decades of building, scaling and successfully exiting businesses across the digital hospitality and technology sectors.Their combined experience is central to the vision behind Owl B&B, a platform rooted in real industry insight. James brings a long history of identifying gaps in established markets and turning them into commercially successful ventures. From pioneering the UK’s first speed-dating franchise network to transforming The Pub Inn Guide into the country’s largest online hospitality directory before its sale, his track record demonstrates a consistent ability to spot early-stage opportunities and build them into scalable, profitable operations.Andrea complements this with deep technical expertise, having spent more than 30 years designing and developing digital platforms, mobile experiences and hospitality-focused technology solutions. She has overseen multiple full platform builds, managed technical teams and delivered user-centric digital products long before user experience became an industry standard. Her leadership ensures that Owl B&B’s technology is not only robust and secure but intuitive, modern and future-proof.Together, James and Andrea combine commercial acumen with technical capability, an essential pairing in a sector where trust in user experience and operational reliability directly influences long-term success.Their work is further strengthened by a group of strategic partners. Credas provides certified identity verification, enabling a secure environment for hosts and guests. Wise supports seamless financial integration and low-cost international transactions. Sketch Creative delivers the platform’s branding, UX and interface design, ensuring a visually engaging and highly functional experience. As the official investment introduction partner, Westbrooke Associates supports Owl B&B’s growth trajectory through structured investor engagement.With experienced founders, credible partners and a clear vision for transparency and trust, Owl B&B enters the market with the maturity of a far more established company while retaining the agility of an early-stage disruptor.Westbrooke Associates looks forward to supporting the company as it brings a transparent, scalable and investor-focused solution to the UK and global short-stay rental market, further strengthening Westbrooke Associates’ position as a trusted voice within alternative investments and early-stage opportunities.To request the full Information Memorandum for Owl B&B or to explore other SEIS investment opportunities, contact Westbrooke Associates via www.westbrookeassociates.com

