Westbrooke Associates Backs Sustainable Infrastructure Investment as Aventurine Climate Project Gains Momentum

LONDON , CRAWLEY , UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the UK accelerates toward its Net Zero targets, a new large-scale development in Leeds will help to shape the future of sustainable infrastructure and what it can achieve.Energy company Aventurine Climate is primarily focused on generating and supplying low-carbon electricity to the UK grid, while also integrating advanced carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) technology. The company will deliver a new site designed to generate efficient, low-carbon energy while capturing up to 99.9% of its CO₂ emissions.Supported by Westbrooke Associates , a leading name in tax-efficient and sustainability-driven investments, the project will reflect the growing demand for scalable, clean energy infrastructure designed to support the UK’s evolving energy needs. With the UK currently facing a 50% shortfall in domestic CO₂ production and a 40% energy supply gap between generation and demand, the project directly addresses these critical national challenges.Aventurine Climate’s flagship facility will generate and deliver clean electricity into the National Grid, creating a consistent revenue stream from long-term energy supply agreements, while also repurposing captured carbon emissions for use in essential UK industries, including food and beverage manufacturing, aviation fuels, packaging and agriculture. This closed-loop approach will help reduce the UK’s reliance on CO₂ imports and support national supply chains at a time when energy stability is top of the agenda.The project already holds a National Grid Energy Agreement, with both electricity and gas connections live. With full planning for CHP (Combined Heat and Power) energy generation and construction partners in place, the Leeds-based facility is expected to be operational by Q3 2026.As a company known for connecting investors with impact-led opportunities, Westbrooke Associates continues to support ventures that align with market demand, environmental impact and long-term infrastructure value. Aventurine Climate is one such example, offering a core energy-generation revenue model with additional environmental benefit and tangible UK ownership.A spokesperson for Westbrooke Associates said, “Aventurine Climate represents the kind of opportunity we’re proud to support. UK-led, sustainability-focused and engineered for long-term resilience.”This approach mirrors a broader trend in infrastructure investing. The UK government has announced over £60 billion in funding to develop and modernise national energy distribution and transmission systems; further evidence of the country’s commitment to strengthening and expanding its clean energy network. Global institutions, including BlackRock, have recognised the UK as undervalued but opportunity-rich, particularly in infrastructure, where regulatory shifts and green incentives make large-scale assets increasingly attractive.The Aventurine Climate facility also aims to stabilise local energy supply by delivering power into the UK grid through long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). With inflation, energy price volatility and supply chain disruptions still rippling through the economy, this kind of infrastructure will provide long-term stability, not just to the grid but to the industries that rely on it.Unlike traditional carbon offsetting or capture-and-store methods, Aventurine Climate is building a system that captures, liquefies and repurposes CO₂ at an industrial scale. Each year, the site will supply an estimated 56,000 tonnes of CO₂ directly into sectors where demand is critical, such as fizzy drinks, agricultural fertilisers, aviation fuels and food-grade processing.By turning a waste product into a revenue stream, the project strengthens the commercial case for clean energy generation while meeting an urgent nationwide need. With multiple supply agreements already in place and demand on the rise, the project will support both national sustainability targets and industry resilience.For Leeds and the wider Yorkshire region, the project will bring investment, engineering jobs and a blueprint for circular carbon solutions that can be replicated across the UK.As the energy transition accelerates, Westbrooke Associates remains focused on sourcing projects that align commercial opportunity with long-term value. Aventurine Climate exemplifies this philosophy, an infrastructure asset with real-world utility, high environmental standards and scalability built into its core.Investors looking to participate in the UK's sustainability shift without compromising on structure or credibility are increasingly turning to forward-thinking firms such as Westbrooke Associates for access.To request the full Information Memorandum for Aventurine Climate or to explore other sustainable investment opportunities, contact Westbrooke Associates via www.westbrookeassociates.com . You can also visit www.westbrookeassociates.review to access the latest news, press updates and investment insights.

