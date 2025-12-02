Fort Worth residents risk fines and water shutoffs for overwatering. Non-invasive leak detection finds hidden water waste without digging or property damage. Mother Modern Plumbing provides leak detection service to Fort Worth, TX.

Residents seek water-saving tips to avoid costly fines or water shutoffs

It’s a real punch in the gut to not realize you have a leak, and then have your water shut off for it.” — Steven Smith, Responsible Master Plumber, Mother Modern Plumbing

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Fort Worth residents battle a lawn irrigation ordinance that imposes costly fines for overwatering, city officials are considering a new strategy- total shutoff for repeat offenders.The current system imposes a series of three fines for water use violations. The first offense receives a written warning, followed by fines of $25, $50 and $75 for subsequent offenses.A new ordinance was presented to the Fort Worth City Council on November 11th to punish repeat overwatering offenders. If approved, multiple violations of the watering ordinance would trigger a complete shutoff of water delivery to the property in question.While the proposed ordinance targets customers who aren’t put off by relatively small fines, the risk of water shutoff also extends to Fort Worth homeowners who don’t realize they’re wasting water.Local plumbing services like Mother Modern Plumbing note that while the ordinance is aimed at those who ignore water ordinances, there’s no way for the city to differentiate between those individuals and people who have an undetected water leak in their backyard.“People are too busy to notice small increases on their water bill caused by underground leaks,” explains Mother Modern Plumbing’s Responsible Master Plumber Steven Smith. “It’s a real punch in the gut to not realize you have a leak, and then have your water shut off for it.”The average underground water leak costs homeowners up to $10,000 a year in wasted water. But in early stages of leak development, it’s often difficult to notice an incremental increase of $10-$25 in your monthly water bill.Nicole Lopez of Fort Worth Report notes that 87.6% of first-time water use violations are residential properties, while repeat offenders are predominantly commercial. This indicates most first-time offenses are mistakes- often caused by hidden leaks and pipe damage, not blatant overwatering.The current Fort Worth irrigation ordinance limits lawn watering to twice per week. Irrigation can only occur between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. Fines are levied when properties conduct lawn watering more than twice per week, or outside the designated hours.“If you have a hidden leak in your sprinkler system or yard, the meter’s going to show water use during restricted hours,” Smith continues. “So you’re going to be in violation even if you aren’t actively watering your lawn.”Smith offers actionable advice for Fort Worth homeowners who receive an unexpected ordinance violation from the city, or notice a surprise increase in their water bill.“If you aren’t overwatering but you still get a notice, schedule electronic leak detection with a plumber,” he says. “It’s the gold standard for leak detection accuracy, and it’s completely non-invasive- no digging up your yard or ripping open your walls or floors.”Whether a violation of Fort Worth’s water ordinance is accidental or not, water utility director Chris Harder is clear about the proposed punishment for repeat offenders.“Either they’re going to be in compliance this time next year or they’re going to have their water shut off,” Harder says.###About Mother Modern PlumbingMother Modern Plumbing is a residential plumbing company based in Dallas-Fort Worth, known for its diagnostic expertise and clear, fixed pricing. The company focuses on proactive leak prevention solutions like non-invasive leak detection and water line spot repairs to reduce water waste and monthly bills for DFW homeowners. Learn more at callmother.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.