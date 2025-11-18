Reverse Osmosis Systems Gain Popularity as Dallas Homeowners Fight PFAS

Mother Modern Plumbing tests for PFAS in Dallas tap water. PFAS testing shows contamination above EPA levels in multiple Dallas water treatment plants. Under-sink reverse osmosis systems remove 94% of PFAS in water.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The fight against forever chemicals (PFAS) in the DFW water supply is escalating quickly. Between local PFAS lawsuits, states of disaster and alarming numbers in the Dallas water quality report, Dallas homeowners feel immense pressure to improve the safety of their home’s drinking water.The 2024 Dallas Water Quality Report reveals elevated PFAS levels in the city’s water supply. Seven forever chemicals tested at maximum levels of 5.0 parts per trillion (ppt) or above. Current EPA regulations sit at 4.0 ppt.Three of these chemicals, including PFBA (which causes liver and thyroid issues), reported levels 330%-455% above EPA limits.These elevated PFAS levels triggered a Dallas City Council meeting in September, where council members discussed hiring an independent firm to conduct regular PFAS testing in the Dallas water supply.In the meantime, local residents are left with questions- how long will it take for real PFAS solutions to arrive? What’s the best PFAS filtration option for their home’s tap water? For now, the responsibility falls on Dallas homeowners.“It’s going to be up to homeowners to filter PFAS out of their own water for awhile,” says Steven Smith, Responsible Master Plumber at Mother Modern Plumbing. “The city has until 2031 to comply with EPA standards- you don’t want to wait 5-6 years for solutions.”The health risks of waiting for EPA compliance from the city are massive. The City of Fort Worth recently sued the Department of Defense, 3M and DuPont for $420M over PFAS in their water supply. In Johnson County, TX, a state of disaster was declared after catastrophic PFAS levels killed local livestock and poisoned residents.Homeowners seeking immediate solutions to limit forever chemicals in their homes are turning to a new line of defense- reverse osmosis systems under the sink.Mother Modern Plumbing cites a Duke University study which showed point-of-use reverse osmosis systems (RO systems) achieved 94% removal of PFAS in the incoming water supply.“All of the under-sink reverse osmosis…filters achieved near-complete removal of the PFAS chemicals we were testing for,” said Heather Stapleton, Associate Professor of Environmental Health at Duke’s Nicholas School of the Environment.“Many home water filtration systems have two-stage filters,” Smith explains. “RO systems under your sink have three stages.”The membrane inside a reverse osmosis filter has extremely small pores. Smith says these are small enough where water molecules pass through, but virtually all forever chemicals are blocked from reaching your tap.“The pores are 0.001 microns,” he states. “That’s 70,000 times thinner than a strand of hair.”A highly alluring price point makes under-sink RO systems appealing to Dallas homeowners. The average point-of-use system costs $250-$750: roughly $1,000-$1,400 cheaper than the average whole home reverse osmosis system.While the City of Dallas has over 5 years to develop and enact a plan to remove PFAS from the city water supply. In the meantime, the combination of effective forever chemical removal and affordable pricing makes reverse osmosis systems the best solution for local residents.###About Mother Modern PlumbingMother Modern Plumbing is a residential plumbing company based in Dallas-Fort Worth, known for its diagnostic expertise and clear, fixed pricing. The company is responsive to the growing PFAS concerns in the region, and conducts rigorous testing of home water filtration systems to discover best-in-class solutions to remove forever chemicals from water. Their staff of licensed plumbers is trained and certified to install whole home water filtration and reverse osmosis systems that drastically reduce PFAS in water. Learn more at callmother.com

