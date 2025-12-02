Lighthouse Life Announces Key C-Suite Appointments

Charles Portz

Charles H. Portz, IV joins Lighthouse Life as CFO; Adam Lippman and Noam Weiss promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer, respectively.

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LHL Strategies, Inc. (“LHL” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated provider of life policies, platform and services for asset managers worldwide, today announced the appointment of Charles H. Portz, IV as Chief Financial Officer.Charles brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in finance, accounting, and operations across financial services, technology, and entrepreneurial ventures. He most recently served as Chairman & CFO of InfraSight Software, a SaaS platform redefining enterprise infrastructure as a financial asset rather than a cost center. Prior to that, he co founded and served as CFO of EVR Research, a long/short asset management firm that grew to more than $500 million in assets under management. He has also held key roles at The Riverstone Group, a single family office, and Investure, LLC, a leading Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) firm managing over $12 billion in assets.Charles’ expertise spans fund architecture, operational execution, regulatory compliance, and investor relations. He has consistently built scalable infrastructures that support rapid growth while maintaining strong governance and accountability—demonstrating his ability to balance ambition with institutional discipline.“We are thrilled to welcome Charles to LHL and look forward to his leadership as we continue building on our success in 2026 and beyond,” said Michael Freedman, CEO of LHL. “His deep experience in financial operations, capital markets, and technology will strengthen every aspect of our Company.”In addition, the Company announced that Adam Lippman was recently promoted to Chief Operating Officer of LHL Strategies and that Noam Weiss was promoted to Chief Business Officer of LHL Strategies. Both were previously EVPs of Sales and Marketing for the Company. “Noam and Adam have been ‘game-changers’ since joining LHL just over a year ago,” said Freedman, adding: “They have earned the trust and respect of employees, business partners and investors, and we are excited that they have agreed to expand their roles.”Over the past year, LHL has expanded operations and revenue, including the successful integration of ClearLife Limited, owner and operator of ClariNet™, into the Company. LHL is now entering the next phase of growth, leveraging data and technology to transform life settlement transactions and unlock the full potential of this valuable market for seniors and investors.About LHL Strategies, Inc:LHL Strategies, Inc. (“LHL” or the “Company”) ”) serves the needs of longevity-risk asset managers and investors as a vertically integrated provider of policies, platform, and services. The Company delivers value to consumers and investors through fast, efficient, and transparent life settlement transactions, and provides full lifecycle life policy services to asset investors worldwide. LHL is the parent company of ClearLife Limited and its subsidiary, ClearLife LLC, ClearLife Servicing, LLC, and Lighthouse Life Capital LLC and its subsidiaries, Lighthouse Life Solutions, LLC, Lighthouse Life Direct, LLC, Harbor Life Settlements, LLC, Settlement Benefits Holdings, LLC.

Legal Disclaimer:

