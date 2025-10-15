ClearLife Servicing, LLC Initiates Life Policy Portfolio Servicing for Longevity-Risk Asset Investors Worldwide

ClearLife Servicing, an asset-servicing company, is part of an integrated suite of services for investors and companies in the life settlement market

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearLife Servicing, LLC, (“ClearLife Servicing” or the “Company”) recently initiated life policy portfolio servicing to longevity-risk asset investors worldwide, offering both primary and back-up servicing of portfolios of diverse sizes and construction. The Company provides portfolio and individual policy valuation, standard and complex premium optimization, insured tracking and health updates, medical record refresh, and death benefit collection.ClearLife Servicing is a member of the group of companies owned by LHL Strategies, Inc. (“LHL” or “LHL Strategies”). LHL provides vertically integrated services and solutions for asset managers to acquire and manage life policies and portfolios. Clients benefit from working with the industry’s only integrated platform for policy acquisition and trading, policy and portfolio valuation, management, and, now, portfolio servicing.ClearLife Servicing was formed following LHL Strategies’ acquisition of ClearLife Limited and ClearLife LLC (collectively “ClearLife”) in June 2025. ClearLife owns and operates ClariNet™, the industry’s leading life policy and portfolio servicing platform. ClariNet’s policy servicing module has been trusted for over a decade by third-party servicing companies and portfolio managers and currently supports more than 3,000 policies. ClariNet is the only SOC2 certified platform in the life settlement industry, providing the highest levels of confidence in security and data protection for clients.ClearLife Servicing’s team has over 20 years of experience leading and managing all aspects of life policy servicing. The head of operations previously served as lead manager for 11 years at the largest policy servicing company and is supported by team members with direct policy servicing experience from other leading companies.ClearLife Servicing’s clients can also benefit from utilizing ClariNet’s portfolio management module, which includes customized reports delivered directly to their accounts. Asset managers are able to use ClariNet to view, price and acquire life policies from Lighthouse Life Solutions, LLC, a trusted supplier of policies to asset investors.ClearLife Servicing has initiated servicing for Lighthouse Life Solutions, LLC, a leading life settlement provider and for a third-party warehouse facility. The Company expects to initiate servicing of a large portfolio in the coming months and is actively pursuing opportunities to add additional clients in the future.For more information about ClearLife Servicing, please visit ClearLifeServicing.com or contact the Company at Inquiries@ClearLifeServicing.com.

