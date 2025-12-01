HEAP Applications Open

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that New Yorkers can now begin applying for heating assistance through the Home Energy Assistance Program to help defray the high cost of heating their homes during the winter. The program, known as HEAP, can provide up to $996 to eligible households, depending on how they heat their home.

“As temperatures have already begun to drop, it's disgraceful that the federal government took so long to provide federal funding for critical heating assistance for families across the state,” Governor Hochul said. “Hardworking New Yorkers count on this assistance to help with their utility bills and keep their homes warm during the cold winter months. That's why I fought hard to restore this funding and will continue to do everything in my power to help New York families apply for additional state funding to bring down energy costs.”

Due to Washington Republicans’ 43-day shutdown of the federal government, the opening of the HEAP application period was pushed back by a month as temperatures began to drop. The program, overseen by the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), is 100 percent federally funded.

Many households automatically receive a HEAP payment due to their enrollment in other programs. OTDA prepared those automatic payments ahead of time and these households can now be assured that a HEAP payment will soon be made to their heat supplier without needing to apply or take any additional action.

Eligible households can receive one Regular HEAP benefit per season and could also be eligible for an Emergency HEAP benefit if they are in danger of running out of heating fuel or having their utility services shut off. Applications for the additional emergency benefits will be accepted beginning January 2, 2026.

The benefit amounts vary — with a maximum of $996 — based on income, household size, heating source and if the household contains a vulnerable member. A family of four can have a maximum gross monthly income of $6,680, or an annual gross income of $80,165, and still qualify for assistance.

Applications for assistance are accepted at local departments of social services and can be submitted online, through the mail or in person. Additionally, older adults needing assistance with HEAP applications can contact their local office for the aging or contact the NY Connects helpline at 1-800-342-9871.

More than 1.5 million households received a Regular HEAP benefit last year. Assistance is provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Governor Hochul also urged more New Yorkers to enroll in New York State’s Energy Affordability Program (EAP), which provides up to $500 in annual discounts on energy bills. The State’s EAP already serves approximately one million households statewide, but state officials estimate that approximately 1.5 million more households are eligible to receive a discount. New Yorkers can visit ny.gov/EAP to learn about eligibility and enrollment.

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “HEAP is a lifeline for thousands of low- and moderate-income households across New York State struggling to cover the cost of heating their homes in the cold winter months as they face rising housing, food, and energy costs. I encourage all eligible households to apply for this vital assistance as soon as possible.”

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “For too many New Yorkers, winter brings not just cold weather, but real fear, fear of choosing between heating their home and putting food on the table. No family, no senior, no child should ever have to live with that kind of worry. HEAP is more than a benefit; it is a lifeline that keeps our homes warm, our loved ones safe, and our communities strong. I am deeply grateful that applications are now open, and I urge every eligible household to apply so they can get the support they deserve.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “HEAP is a lifeline for more than 1.5 million New Yorkers, and with temperatures already dropping below freezing, it is welcome news that the HEAP application is finally now open. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in fighting for this funding — which was delayed by the federal government shutdown — and for planning ahead so we can now swiftly get HEAP benefits out the door to those who need them.”