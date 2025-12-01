OpenDrives Bridges the Gap Between IT and Creatives with New Atlas Corporate Creative Solution

OpenDrives Logo OpenDrives Atlas Corporate Creative Solution

Two composable software bundles balance creative-friendly data storage performance and IT-approved governance and security

The Corporate Creative Solution is built for the frustrated creatives in corporate marketing groups and the misunderstood IT buyers. It's the ideal storage solution for both departments" — Alex Dunfey, CTO at OpenDrives

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenDrives, Inc. , a leader in software-defined data storage and data services, today announced the launch of the Atlas Corporate Creative Solution. This new Atlas software bundle showcases the flexibility of the Atlas data storage and management platform’s composability to deliver the right-sized features and price, along with studio production-grade performance that corporate creative production teams and agencies expect. Purpose-built for high-bandwidth, low-latency media workflows, this is the storage solution that both corporate creative teams and IT decision makers can rely on rather than pushing general-purpose storage systems beyond their limits.Creative, marketing, and communications teams across enterprises are generating more video and rich media than ever before. According to Market US, The Global Enterprise Video Market size is expected to reach USD 64.3 billion by 2033, up from USD 23.7 billion in 2023. With video becoming a revenue source for non-traditional media and entertainment environments, it’s important that their data storage backbone can properly support their demanding workflows, which include high-resolution assets, multi-user collaboration and remote workflows, and tight turnarounds. Successfully procuring creative workflow-friendly storage requires corporate creative teams to align their needs with more rigid IT requirements focused on business continuity, security, scalability, and cost.When creative workflow needs are deprioritized, unsanctioned storage and workflow tools are bought to keep projects moving. These “shadow IT” operations complicate governance initiatives and introduce unnecessary risk. The Atlas Corporate Creative Solution addresses this by meeting in the middle: performance and productivity for creatives, and governance and control for IT—all on a centralized, compliant, high-performance data storage platform.“For years, studios and networks have relied on Atlas,” said Alex Dunfey, CTO at OpenDrives. “This makes sense considering we built Atlas to solve the needs of creative workflows because we lived those challenges ourselves. The Corporate Creative Solution is built for the frustrated creatives in corporate marketing groups and the misunderstood IT buyers. It’s the ideal storage solution for both departments, and no other data storage company is offering all of this at our price point.”The Corporate Creative Solution comes bundled in two turnkey configurations based on Atlas-certified hardware architectures: a Single-Node system built on Ceres and a Dual-Node High Availability (HA) system built on Eos. Each bundle includes all the features creative teams have come to count on Atlas for:• Adobe Shared Caching for faster mounting and rendering in Premiere Pro• Atlas Performance Engine for higher throughput and faster project turnaround• Public cloud access for easy retrieval of assets stored in Amazon Web Services (AWS)• Containerization of critical data services brings them closer to the data for faster response times• Interoperability with a wide variety of creative applications and tools• Optional Active/Passive High Availability (HA) for uninterrupted uptimeOrganizations can also scale predictably thanks to Atlas’ unlimited capacity licensing model, which allows customers to grow to the full capacity limits of their storage hardware without additional software licensing fees or impact on performance. Thanks to Atlas’ composable software design, OpenDrives never charges customers extra fees in order to scale or increase performance, and does not charge customers for unused features.Real-world creative environments often provide the clearest measure of whether storage can keep up with demands. At the Los Angeles Kings, where content is produced daily, storage performance and reliability directly impact how quickly Director of Content Production Phillip Radke and his team can turn ideas into original stories, including the team’s Black & White documentary series and ongoing marketing campaigns. OpenDrives helps the LA Kings preserve and make accessible years of footage, enabling Radke’s team to deliver fan-focused stories. Read the LA Kings case study here.“I feel confident bringing more people onto the system,” said Radke. “There hasn’t been a day yet when Atlas isn’t performing. We’re able to keep expanding, keep telling these stories, and keep pushing the envelope. At no point do I worry that our OpenDrives storage solution is struggling.”Atlas Corporate Creative is available now. Learn more or download the solution brief.About OpenDrivesOpenDrives, Inc. is a leader in software-defined data storage and data services, delivering high performance, scalability, and interoperability with cost predictability and simplicity. Since 2011, OpenDrives has powered creative and enterprise workflows with its flagship Atlas data storage and management platform, trusted by the world’s leading media and entertainment companies. Building on that foundation, the Atlas Cloud Plus (ACP) managed services offering extends the same reliability and control into the public cloud. In 2025, OpenDrives introduced Astraeus, a cloud-native data services platform that unifies fragmented environments and gives IT and business leaders the flexibility to deploy, orchestrate, and manage workflows across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid infrastructure. Today, OpenDrives enables organizations of all kinds to break down data silos and transform their data into meaningful business outcomes. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with satellite offices located across the US. Learn more at www.opendrives.com

