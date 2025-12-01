Missing Hiker

CONTACT:

December 1, 2025

Harts Location, NH – On Thursday, November 25 shortly before 6:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was missing on the Davis Path. The hiker was Katherine Rosen, 67, of Westerly, RI. Rosen and her sister, Caroline Debois, 65, of Benecia, CA, were staying at the nearby Notchland Inn. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., they decided to go for a walk on the Davis Path. They had been hiking for about 10 minutes when Rosen decided to turn back. Debois continued hiking up the trail for a short distance before also turning around.

When Debois reached the trailhead around 4:20 p.m., Rosen was not there. Debois got a flashlight and went back to look for her sister but did not locate her and placed a call for help. Conservation Officers responded, and shortly after entering the woods, they were able to hear Rosen yelling for help. She had lost the trail on her return and ended up several hundred yards downstream of the parking area but was stuck on the opposite side of the Saco River. Conservation Officers walked upstream to a bridge then down to her. Rosen was uninjured and able to walk out with the officers. She reached the trailhead shortly before 8:00 p.m.