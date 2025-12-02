Safetica Enhances Award-Winning Platform with AI-Driven Advanced Automation, Insider Risk Protection, and Governance

Company Opens New Data Center in Brazil to Support Growing Demand in Latin America

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safetica, a global leader in Intelligent Data Security, announced a significant update to its cloud-first, AI-driven platform, introducing new automation, insider risk protection, and governance enhancements. This release strengthens an organization’s ability to prevent data loss, reduce insider threats, and meet stringent regulatory requirements.

Safetica’s latest release boosts its Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Insider Risk Management (IRM) capabilities, powered by AI-driven behavioral analysis. New suggested actions help security teams identify high-risk activity faster and take immediate, contextual action when sensitive data is at risk.

This release also expands visibility into GenAI exposure. Safetica now tracks how users interact with GenAI tools—including which platforms they access, what data they upload, time spent, and blocked actions, helping organizations prevent accidental or careless sharing of proprietary information across rapidly growing AI-driven productivity apps.

The update also adds mandatory multi-factor authentication (MFA), providing stronger protection that’s fully aligned with GDPR, HIPPA, ISO 27001, and other standards and best practices. These additional capabilities come as part of Safetica’s ongoing efforts to further advance the security layer with more adaptive, automated, and intelligent capabilities.

Additionally, Safetica opened a new data center in Brazil to address rising customer demand for localized, compliance-ready DLP and IRM solutions across Latin America. The launch comes at a time when the region is experiencing unprecedented growth in digitization and cloud adoption, while cyberattacks and insider risks are on the rise. The new data center will give regional customers faster performance, automated policy enforcement, and improved governance abilities.

“At Safetica, our goal is to provide powerful protection that addresses current and emerging threat scenarios, and this latest product release expands on our insider protection and governance capabilities,” said Mirek Kren, CEO of Safetica. “Our expansion into Latin America via our new Brazil-based data center reflects our commitment to meeting customers where they are, and supporting them with fully compliant, local data protection.”

For more information, contact Safetica at https://www.safetica.com/contact

About Safetica

Safetica is a global leader in Intelligent Data Security, trusted by organizations in more than 120 countries. Its AI-powered platform unifies data protection, insider risk management, compliance readiness, and data discovery across on-premises and cloud environments. Designed to protect sensitive information without disrupting business operations, Safetica helps companies stay compliant, reduce insider risk, and safeguard data wherever work happens.

Learn more at www.safetica.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.