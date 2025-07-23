Safetica Named a G2 Momentum Leader in Insider Risk, DLP, and UEBA for Summer 2025

35 badges across 8 categories validate customer trust in Safetica’s Intelligent Data Security platform

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Safetica, the Intelligent Data Security company, today announced it has been recognized with 35 badges across 121 G2 reports for Summer 2025, including Momentum Leader honors in Insider Threat Management, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA).

G2 badges are based entirely on verified customer reviews, reflecting real-world outcomes across usability, deployment, and results. Safetica also earned Grid Leader status in Sensitive Data Discovery and DLP, further validating its strength in combining legacy DLP controls with behavior-aware, adaptive protection.

“Security teams trust Safetica because we deliver fast, accurate protection—without the complexity of traditional DLP tools,” said Mirek Kren, CEO at Safetica. “These badges reflect our product's impact in the real world: protecting sensitive data, stopping insider threats, and supporting compliance without slowing down business.”

Top-Ranked Where It Matters Most

In addition to category leadership, Safetica was recognized for Best Usability in UEBA and ranked in the Top 10 for usability across Cloud File Security, Sensitive Data Discovery, and DLP (Small Business and Mid-Market)—reinforcing its fit for lean security teams and high-risk environments.

Safetica’s performance extends globally, with top recognition in EMEA, India, and APAC, mirroring its international expansion strategy.

Backed by Analysts, Trusted by Customers

This G2 recognition builds on Safetica’s momentum in analyst reports, including being named a “Trail Blazer” in the Radicati DLP Market Quadrant 2025 and featured in the Gartner Market Guide for Data Loss Prevention.

About Safetica

Safetica is a global leader in Intelligent Data Security. Our AI-powered platform unifies data protection, insider risk management, compliance readiness, and data discovery across on-premises and cloud environments. With smooth integration and minimal disruption to business workflows, Safetica safeguards sensitive data, reduces insider risk, and ensures regulatory compliance for businesses in more than 120 countries.

For more information, visit www.safetica.com.

