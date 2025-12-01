GangTales Publications Redefines Urban Storytelling With Speed, Creative Freedom, and a Mission Rooted in Real Voices

GangTales Publications Logo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GangTales Publications, created and led by CEO Stanley James II, is rapidly becoming one of the most influential voices in modern urban literature. Built on a foundation of authenticity and empowerment, the company is the first of its kind to give writers full ownership of their creative work.

Founded independently in 2020 using money he inherited, Stanley James II launched GangTales Publications with a vision of changing the publishing landscape from the ground up. Since then, the company has set a new standard for independence, speed, and creative control in an industry where authors are often restricted by traditional publishing models. More about the company and its mission can be found at www.gangtales.com.

Raised in North Long Beach, James built GangTales Publications with a mission that extends far beyond books. His goal is to amplify the real voices of the streets, the working class, and communities overlooked by national media. He aims to spotlight stories shaped by struggle, ambition, survival, and resilience—believing these perspectives deserve global respect.

Before forming the company, James made waves with the release of his first book, True 2 The Streets, which became a grassroots success. He sold more than 50,000 copies directly from the trunk of his car to readers worldwide—a milestone that led to a successful licensing deal with world-renowned author JaQuavis Coleman. “Here on the streets, the middle class and the poor are the majority. We have a voice. Let’s stand together and be heard,” said James.

GangTales Publications offers authors complete ownership of their manuscripts, characters, royalties, adaptations, and long-term creative rights. This level of control has made the company a magnet for storytellers who want to maintain full authority over their work while being supported by a team known for its speed and professionalism. GangTales has earned a reputation for releasing books faster than any other publisher in its space, thanks to a tight, efficient unit of authors, designers, editors, and tech specialists who bring manuscripts to life at an unparalleled pace.

The company is home to a growing roster of impactful authors whose work reflects its mission. Among them is Travon Edwards, a former rival gang member from the 20 Crips, whose book Project Baby gained strong momentum and demonstrated the power of unity across backgrounds. GangTales also proudly represents Taee Jaxx, Gigi Blanco, Major Shepherd-El, Keshia Williams, Poet Eduardo Reyes, Oj Dyer, and newly signed authors BlackAtlantis and MJ Daniels. Behind the scenes, the company is supported by Graphic Designer Chy The Brat, Tech Specialist Keith Williams, and the M4H webmaster team.

Each signed author receives the distinguished GangTales logo and necklace—a symbol representing unity, pride, and the shared mission behind the brand. The emblem has become a recognizable mark within the community, reflecting a movement built around elevating real stories and real voices. It serves as a reminder of the collective identity and purpose every GangTales author brings to their work.

GangTales Publications continues to expand its catalog with powerful, community-rooted narratives that highlight authentic environments, conflicts, and triumphs. With a rapidly growing readership, an expanding author family, and a long-term vision for global reach, the company is positioning itself to reshape urban literature and bring overdue attention to voices that deserve to be heard.

