Exclusive Tents Announces Opening of Siam Pang Forest Lodge in Cambodia’s Protected Wilderness

Luxury Glamping Tent Cambodia Luxury Glamping Interior Cambodia Siam Pang Forest Lodge

Siam Pang Forest Lodge opens in Cambodia’s Siem Pang Wildlife Sanctuary, offering luxury safari stays that directly support vital conservation efforts

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With a deep-rooted commitment to nature conservation, Exclusive Tents is proud to announce the official opening of Siam Pang Forest Lodge , nestled within the Siem Pang Wildlife Sanctuary in northern Cambodia. The Siem Pang Wildlife Sanctuary is a globally irreplaceable natural treasure and one of the largest remaining blocks of protected lowland forest across Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam. It is home to five critically endangered bird species, including Cambodia’s national bird, the majestic Giant Ibis. Born from a bold and holistic vision for protected-area conservation, Siam Pang Forest Lodge was developed in close partnership with the Cambodian Ministry of Environment and the conservation organization Rising Phoenix. The shared mission: to restore, rewild, and permanently protect the spectacular landscape that surrounds the lodge.“We feel deeply honored to contribute to the long-term protection of the Siem Pang Wildlife Sanctuary and to the well-being of its surrounding communities. The forest here is breathtakingly beautiful. Every decision was made to preserve the existing trees and minimize our environmental footprint. With incredible support from all partners, especially Exclusive Tents. This project has been a truly unforgettable journey.” Aline Ho, Asiatique Design – Architectural & Interior DesignExclusive Tents proudly designed and supplied all luxury safari tents for the lodge, ensuring comfort without compromising the wilderness experience.Koki Construction brought outstanding logistical and construction expertise to the project, expertly navigating the challenges of building in such a remote and sensitive ecosystem.Siam Pang Forest Lodge is now open and welcoming guests who wish to experience one of Southeast Asia’s last great wilderness areas—while directly supporting its conservation.We all invite you to be part of this journey.Exclusive TentsLogistics & Construction by Koki Construction

