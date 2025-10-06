Submit Release
Exclusive Tents Showcases Elk Hollow: A Mountain Glamping Story

Elk Hollow Luxury Glamping Tents

Elk Hollow Luxury Glamping Tents

Elk Hollow Luxury Glamping Tent Interior

Elk Hollow Luxury Glamping Tent Interior

Elk Hollow Luxury Glamping Tents

Elk Hollow Luxury Glamping Tents

BRYSON CITY, NC, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exclusive Tents, the world’s premier manufacturer of luxury tents and glamping accommodations, proudly releases the second episode in its acclaimed client testimonial series. This new feature highlights Elk Hollow Resort, an inviting luxury glamping destination tucked away in the mountains near Bryson City, North Carolina.

Watch the Elk Hollow Feature Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=goZGSLT9zD0

Elk Hollow combines the best of mountain tranquility with upscale comfort. Its thoughtfully designed safari-style tents offer plush beds, en-suite bathrooms, and private decks overlooking the Smoky Mountains—creating a space where guests can truly relax, connect with nature, and enjoy an elevated outdoor experience.

Proven. Trusted. Built to Last.

Elk Hollow’s story reflects why developers around the world continue to choose Exclusive Tents:

25+ years of experience delivering projects in over 50 countries, in every type of climate and terrain

Recognized by the TV show “World’s Greatest!” as a leader in luxury tent manufacturing

A reputation built on long-term durability, hands-on support, and strong client partnerships

A family-owned business known for craftsmanship, innovation, and customer-first service

For more than two decades, Exclusive Tents has set the benchmark for luxury tented accommodations—offering products that perform, last, and elevate the guest experience. Elk Hollow is the latest example of that commitment in action.

