Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm Welcomes Attorney Randy Jones to Its Award-Winning Wisconsin Legal Team

Pemberton Personal Injury Law welcomes Attorney Randy Jones to its Wisconsin team, bringing litigation experience and a strong commitment to injured clients.

Randy’s background and work reflects the heart of The Pemberton Promise, and our shared commitment to helping injured Wisconsinites rebuild their lives.” — Will Pemberton

BARABOO, WI, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm Welcomes Attorney Randy Jones to Its Award-Winning Wisconsin Legal TeamPemberton Personal Injury Law Firm is proud to announce that Attorney Randy Jones is joining the firm. His addition comes during a year of major growth for Pemberton, recently recognized as one of Wisconsin’s Best Places to Work for its commitment to culture, community, and client care.Randy brings a strong blend of litigation experience, regulatory enforcement, and advocacy for vulnerable populations—skills that directly strengthen Pemberton’s mission to fight for injured individuals throughout Wisconsin.A Background Built on Protecting the VulnerableRandy previously served as an Attorney with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, where he enforced state safety regulations for elderly and disabled residents in assisted living facilities. His work holding negligent facilities accountable aligns seamlessly with Pemberton’s focus on representing victims harmed by negligence.He also served as a Compliance Attorney for SSM Health – Dean Health Plan, supporting regulatory adherence and leading complex investigations, and gained additional experience through roles with Stevens & Kuss, S.C., the EEOC, the Medical College of Wisconsin, and Milwaukee County Child Support.Randy earned his Juris Doctorate from Marquette University Law School, where he received multiple scholarships, won 1st Place in the Intramural Negotiation Competition, and held leadership roles in the ADR Society and Health Law Society. He graduated cum laude from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee.Strengthening Pemberton’s Core Practice AreasAt Pemberton, Randy will represent clients across the firm’s primary practice areas, including:- Auto accidents- Truck & commercial vehicle collisions- Motorcycle accidents- Dog bites & animal attacks- Slip-and-fall and premises liability claims- Catastrophic injuries & wrongful death cases- Nursing home neglect & abuse- Victims harmed by negligence across Wisconsin“Randy’s background investigating harm, enforcing accountability, and standing up for vulnerable people makes him an incredible fit for our personal injury team,” said Will Pemberton, Founder and Lead Attorney. “His work reflects the heart of The Pemberton Promise —We don’t get paid unless you do—and our shared commitment to helping injured Wisconsinites rebuild their lives.”A Firm Built on Community EngagementBeyond legal work, Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm is known for its community programs across Wisconsin, including but not limited to:- Annual backpack giveaway- Holiday giving programs and local sponsorships- Partnerships with local nonprofits, youth sports, schools, and churchesRandy’s passion for service and people-centered advocacy aligns directly with Pemberton’s belief that law firms should invest in the communities they serve—not just represent them.A Team Driven by Purpose“I’m honored to join a firm that is not only exceptional in its legal work, but also deeply committed to kindness, accountability, and community impact,” Randy said. “I look forward to standing up for Wisconsin families and helping injured clients get the justice and compensation they deserve.”About Pemberton Personal Injury Law FirmPemberton Personal Injury Law Firm serves clients statewide in Wisconsin with offices in Madison Baraboo , and Eau Claire. Known for its client-first approach, community commitment, and Pemberton Promise—We don’t get paid unless you do—the firm is trusted across Wisconsin for helping people injured through no fault of their own. Named a Best Place to Work, Pemberton is dedicated to results, meaningful relationships, and giving back to the communities it serves.Contact InformationPemberton Personal Injury Law FirmBaraboo Office: 315 Broadway St, Suite 100, Baraboo, WI 53913Madison Office: 5609 Medical Cir, Suite 4, Madison, WI 53719Eau Claire Office: 221 W Madison St, Suite 104, Eau Claire, WI 54703Phone: 608-FIGHT-4U | Website: pembertonpi.com

