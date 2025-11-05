Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm Named 2025 Best Places to Work: Law Firms

Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm’s 2025 Best Place to Work honor reflects a culture of care, growth, and giving back.

This award is meaningful to us because it reflects who we are at our core. We’ve always believed that when you take care of your team, your clients, your community—everything else follows.” — Will Pemberton

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm is proud to announce its selection as one of the 2025 Best Places to Work: Law Firms, an honor recognizing firms that prioritize employee well-being, professional growth, and a culture of care.With offices in Madison, Baraboo , and Eau Claire , Pemberton stands out for its unwavering commitment to creating a supportive, purpose-driven environment—where the same compassion extended to clients begins within the walls of the firm itself.What It Means to Be a “Best Place to Work”The annual Best Places to Work: Law Firms recognition, awarded by Best Companies Group, highlights law firms that excel in employee satisfaction, stability, benefits, flexibility, belonging, and professional development. For Pemberton, being recognized isn’t just about workplace perks—it’s about building a culture rooted in empathy, accountability, and community impact.“Being named one of the Best Places to Work is especially meaningful to us because it reflects who we are at our core,” said Attorney Will Pemberton, Founder of Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm. “We’ve always believed that when you take care of your people—your team, your clients, your community—everything else follows. This award isn’t just about what we do, but how we do it: together, with purpose and care.”A Culture Built on CarePemberton’s workplace philosophy mirrors the same promise made to every client—the Pemberton Promise—to provide relentless advocacy with genuine compassion. Employees are encouraged to grow personally and professionally through mentorship, continued education, and community engagement. The firm frequently supports charitable events and local causes, from sponsoring children’s programs and school drives to organizing community outreach efforts like coat collections, random acts of kindness initiatives, and annual holiday events.“Our culture is built around showing up for others,” added Pemberton. “Whether that’s helping a client rebuild their life after an accident or handing out backpacks at a local park—our purpose is the same: make a difference.”A Legacy of ExcellenceIn addition to its workplace recognition, Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm continues to earn accolades for its outstanding results and client care. The firm has received honors such as America’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigations, Best Truck Accident Lawyers in Madison (Expertise.com, 2022), and Lawyers of Distinction.Attorney Will Pemberton himself holds a “Superb” rating on AVVO, a Preeminent Client Rating from Martindale-Hubbell, and has been named among the Top 100 Trial Lawyers and Top 5% of Attorneys in the U.S. on Super Lawyers for 10 consecutive years.Driven by Results—and by HeartPemberton’s results speak to its dedication to clients and community alike, with notable settlements including:$1,262,500 for life-threatening injuries in a car accident$250,000 for a motorcycle accident involving extensive surgeries$150,000 for a dog bite resulting in surgical bone repair$105,000 for a slip-and-fall in an icy workplace parking lot$1,000,000 for wrongful death in a fatal car accidentThese victories represent more than just numbers—they reflect lives restored and justice delivered, powered by a team that believes deeply in what they do.About Pemberton Personal Injury Law FirmFounded in 2006 by Attorney Will Pemberton, the firm was built on a simple principle: represent the people. From its first office in Baraboo to its newest location in Eau Claire, Pemberton has grown into one of Wisconsin’s most respected personal injury law firms, known for securing exceptional results while remaining deeply rooted in community values.As a Best Place to Work, Pemberton continues to cultivate an environment where employees thrive, clients feel heard, and the community benefits from a firm that leads with integrity.For those who have been injured or are seeking meaningful careers in law, Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm offers both compassion and opportunity.Contact InformationPemberton Personal Injury Law FirmBaraboo Office: 315 Broadway St, Suite 100, Baraboo, WI 53913Madison Office: 5609 Medical Cir, Suite 4, Madison, WI 53719Eau Claire Office: 221 W Madison St, Suite 104, Eau Claire, WI 54703Phone: 608-FIGHT-4U | Website: pembertonpi.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.