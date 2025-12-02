LCR Capital Partners Announces First I-526 Approvals for Thompson Palm Springs EB-5 Investors

Thompson Palm Springs EB-5 Project

LCR, a leading EB-5 regional center and fund manager, announces I-526 petition approvals for investors in its Thompson Palm Springs EB-5 project.

WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LCR Capital Partners, a leading EB-5 regional center and fund manager, is proud to announce that the first I-526 petition approvals have been received for investors in its Thompson Palm Springs EB-5 project . These approvals mark a significant milestone for the firm, underscoring LCR’s track record of delivering successful, compliant, and high-quality EB-5 investment opportunities. LCR focuses on helping families obtain US green cards through the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa Program.HUA projects like Thompson Palm Springs remain ideal for families who wish to begin the EB-5 process while still carefully planning their relocation timeline.Sherman Baldwin, CEO of LCR Capital Partners, commented: “We are thrilled to celebrate the first I-526 approvals for the Thompson Palm Springs project. These approvals highlight the effectiveness of our EB-5 strategies and our commitment to guiding investors through a smooth immigration journey to the United States. Each milestone reinforces LCR’s focus on offering secure, transparent investments that drive both investor success and US economic growth.”Thompson Palm Springs is a 168-room luxury boutique hotel by Hyatt, totaling 119,425 square feet in downtown Palm Springs, California. A full-service resort that opened in May 2024, it features 36,800 square feet of upscale retail and dining space, an award-winning restaurant, and high-end amenities. The project, developed in collaboration with HALL Group, represents yet another successful partnership between the two firms.Suresh Rajan, Executive Chairman and Founder of LCR Capital Partners, added: “The I-526 approvals are an exciting validation of the Thompson Palm Springs project and our continued partnership with HALL Group. The milestone reflects our shared commitment to delivering strong immigration outcomes for investors while maintaining rigorous financial and operational oversight.”With this milestone, LCR Capital Partners continues to solidify its leading position as an EB-5 regional center and fund manager by offering a diverse portfolio of projects that balance security, compliance, and opportunity for immigrant investors worldwide. The firm has worked with over 1,200 clients from more than 50 countries and has a successful track record of clients who have already received their permanent green cards and the return of their invested capital.About the EB-5 Investor ProgramThe EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is a US federal program that allows qualified investors and their immediate family members to obtain permanent residency visas (green cards) by investing in a project approved by the US government that creates new American jobs.About LCR Capital PartnersLCR Capital Partners is a private advisory services firm that serves families interested in US Green Cards by Investment. Headquartered in Westport, CT, and founded in 2012, LCR has assisted over 1,200 clients in moving to the United States via the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa. The US government’s EB-5 program grants investors and their immediate family members US green cards predicated on creating new American jobs through their investment in the US economy. Through its affiliates, International Investors Mortgage and LCR Wealth Management, the firm also offers US loan solutions and wealth management to foreign nationals moving to the United States. LCR has a global presence with teams living in cities across North America, South America, Europe, India, and the Middle East, with coverage for Southeast Asia and Africa.

EB-5 Visa: Your Path to US Permanent Residency

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.