Lewiston Public Schools Expands Access to Music for All Students Through Title IV, Part A Funding

Lewiston Public Schools (LPS) is striking a new chord in terms of student engagement and equity. Through a strategic Title IV, Part A investment, the district has transformed its instrumental music program, ensuring that every student—regardless of financial circumstances—has access to the joy and opportunity of music education.

Title IV, Part A of the federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) provides funding through the Student Support and Academic Enrichment Program to help schools boost student success by expanding access to quality educational tools, enriching learning experiences, and supportive conditions—especially for vulnerable learners.

LPS has long recognized the power of music to inspire, connect, and engage students. Music education offers more than just technical skill; it provides a creative outlet for self-expression, supports emotional well-being, and fosters a sense of community through collaboration and shared performance. These benefits have made music a key part of Lewiston’s broader effort to foster student engagement and belonging across all grade levels.

For many years, however, access to instruments stood in the way. Even as interest in band and orchestra grew among students, limited resources for purchasing, repairing, and maintaining instruments meant that many students simply couldn’t participate. The COVID-19 pandemic further strained participation, creating inequities that risked shrinking music programs across the district.

To meet this challenge, LPS launched a districtwide initiative, supported with federal Title IV, Part A funding administered through the Maine Department of Education (DOE), to expand and enhance instrumental music opportunities. The $131,000 investment provided new instruments and supplies, effectively eliminating waitlists and making it possible for every interested student to participate. The result has been a dramatic and joyful increase in participation.

Zach Lampron, LPS elementary band program director, shared the impact: “I always knew that Lewiston students were hungry for music, and at the same time, I understood that access to instruments has become increasingly challenging each passing year. After just one year with the new instruments, our middle school band has grown from fewer than 20 players to just over 50 players! Our elementary band has just over 150 students involved, using every last instrument I’m able to loan out. The elementary strings program has about 300 students signed up this fall! It’s absolutely amazing to see so many of our students, who once thought this activity out of reach, making music this year.”



The numbers tell a powerful story. Band participation has more than doubled—rising from 65 students to 135, while string participation has increased from 90 to 161 students. Parent and family engagement has also grown significantly, with record attendance at concerts and performances, creating a stronger sense of community pride.

Through this initiative, LPS has removed longstanding barriers to participation and opened new pathways for students to discover their talents and build confidence. By investing in equitable access to music, the district is investing in the whole child—supporting creativity, connection, and lifelong learning.

Every student deserves the chance to make music—and in Lewiston, that dream is now a reality.

