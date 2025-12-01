Sunwise Capital Expands Into Real Estate Lending, Bringing ‘Find · Fund · Fuel’ to Commercial Property Finance

Mark Kane, CEO Sunwise Capital

Sunwise Capital launches CRE lending—helping owners find, fund, and fuel growth with more innovative, side-by-side financing options.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunwise Capital, a leading provider of growth-focused financing solutions for small and mid-market businesses, today announced its entrance into the real estate lending space. Building on its 15-year track record and service to more than 86,000 small businesses, Sunwise will now help investors and owner-users finance acquisitions, refinances, cash-out, construction, and value-add projects—matching each deal to the right execution across a nationwide network of 5,800+ direct lenders.

“Real estate finance shouldn’t be a guessing game,” said Mark J. Kane, Founder & CEO of Sunwise Capital. “Owners don’t need twenty different ‘maybes’—they need one clear decision that protects cash flow and advances the business plan. Our approach is simple: Find the right lenders, Fund on terms that work in the real world, and Fuel long-term growth.”

Sunwise’s real estate platform covers the full spectrum of commercial property types—including multifamily (5+), industrial/flex, retail, self-storage, office/medical, and select specialty assets—as well as owner-occupied CRE. The company will source and compare terms across multiple executions to deliver a true apples-to-apples choice, not just a headline rate.

Programs now available

• Agency Multifamily (Fannie Mae & Freddie Mac): Fixed/float options for stabilized assets, small-balance to conventional.

• Permanent Bank/Credit Union: Relationship pricing, 5–10 year terms, up to 30-year amortization; recourse or non-recourse, case-by-case.

• Bridge Loans: 12–36 month interest-only solutions for lease-up, rehab, and time-sensitive closings.

• SBA 7(a) & 504 (Owner-Users): High-leverage, long-amortization financing for businesses buying or improving their own real estate.

• CMBS / Fixed-Rate: Non-recourse conduit execution for stabilized income assets.

• Construction & Value-Add: Ground-up and heavy capex with options to convert or take-out at stabilization.

Why owners choose Sunwise instead of going it alone

• Coverage that creates leverage: Mapping each deal across 5,800+ lenders by size, property type, geography, and execution produces real market power—something a single application can’t.

• Fit over noise: Sunwise filters by DSCR, LTV, NOI story, timeline, sponsorship, and market factors so sponsors only evaluate winnable options.

• Whole-structure optimization: Beyond rate, Sunwise weighs I/O periods, prepay, escrows/reserves, covenants, and recourse to optimize true, all-in cost and flexibility.

• Execution through close: Diligence orchestration, third-party management, and underwriting advocacy to protect terms and momentum.

“We’ve spent years helping owners secure capital that fits their business reality,” said Vivian Kane, President of Sunwise Capital. “Extending that philosophy to real estate was the natural next step. Our clients will see the same speed, clarity, and white-glove execution—now applied to their properties.”

How it works

1. Find: Quick intake on property, NOI/DSCR, leverage, timeline, and business plan.

2. Compare: Curated side-by-side terms across relevant executions (agency, bank/CU, bridge, SBA, CMBS).

3. Fund & Fuel: Sunwise quarterbacks diligence and closing, then supports future recapitalizations or take-outs as the strategy evolves.

Availability

Real estate programs are available nationwide. Terms, eligibility, and pricing vary by asset, market, and sponsor profile.

About Sunwise Capital

Founded in 2010, Sunwise Capital helps business owners Find · Fund · Fuel growth with financing designed around real-world cash flow. Sunwise offers equipment financing (up to $30M), working capital, lines of credit, and now comprehensive real estate lending solutions—serving entrepreneurs, investors, and owner-operators across the U.S.

