Sunwise Capital Launches Free Business Finance Calculator Hub to Help Owners Find. Fund. Fuel. Growth in Minutes

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunwise Capital, a Florida-based commercial finance company that has worked with more than 86,000 small businesses to access funding since 2010, today announced the nationwide launch of its Business Finance Calculator Hub, a free suite of interactive tools that helps owners estimate payments, compare options, and make confident financing decisions in minutes—no email or credit pull required.

The new hub consolidates Sunwise Capital’s most-requested tools, including the Business Loan Calculator, Equipment Financing Calculator, Business Line of Credit Calculator, Term Loan Calculator, Merchant Cash Advance Calculator, and Cash-Flow & Runway Calculator. Each calculator is engineered for speed and clarity so business owners can explore scenarios, stress-test payments (daily/weekly/monthly), and move from idea to action—fast.

“Banks say no when the answer should be ‘how.’ Our calculator hub flips that script by giving owners instant clarity—so they can find the right structure, fund on their timeline, and fuel the next stage of growth,” said Mark J. Kane, Founder & CEO of Sunwise Capital. “This is about removing friction from business finance and helping entrepreneurs make sharper, more confident decisions.”

“We designed these calculators to be brutally practical,” added Vivian Kane, President of Sunwise Capital. “Owners can run real-world scenarios in seconds—equipment vs. term loan, draw-based line of credit payments, cash-flow runway—then click straight into a fast application if the numbers work. No guesswork. No surprises.”

What’s inside the Calculator Hub

Business Loan Calculator – Estimate total borrowing power and projected payments.

Equipment Financing Calculator – Compare lease vs. loan, terms, and pre-tax vs. post-tax impacts.

Business Line of Credit Calculator – Model draw amounts, utilization, and daily/weekly/monthly payments.

Term Loan Calculator – See fixed payments across terms with amortization clarity.

Merchant Cash Advance Calculator – Understand factor rates, holdbacks, and payback timelines.

Cash-Flow & Runway Calculator – Visualize inflows/outflows and months of runway.

Each tool includes context-aware tips, qualification guardrails, and clear CTAs to apply when ready. The calculators are optimized for mobile, embedded sitewide at sunwisecapital.com, and available without a login.

Why this matters now

With owners facing tight credit conditions and time-sensitive opportunities (such as equipment discounts, vendor incentives, and year-end tax planning), speed and clarity are competitive advantages. Sunwise Capital’s calculator hub gives leaders a single place to pressure-test funding strategies before they talk to underwriting—saving time and improving outcomes.

Where to try it

Explore the full suite at: https://sunwisecapital.com/lp/calculators/

Start with the flagship Business Loan Calculator: https://sunwisecapital.com/resources/business-loan-calculator/

About Sunwise Capital

Founded in 2010, Sunwise Capital is a commercial finance company built to help business owners Find. Fund. Fuel. growth. Drawing on decades of Wall Street and entrepreneurial experience, the Sunwise team delivers fast approvals (often in minutes) and funding in hours across equipment financing, term loans, lines of credit, and working capital solutions. Sunwise Capital is a member of the Forbes Finance Council and has supported 86,000+ small businesses nationwide.

Learn more: https://sunwisecapital.com.

