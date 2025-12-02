PayDo Introduces Direct Acquiring Feature

Our focus is on practical innovation. By managing card acquiring, we help our clients operate more efficiently and maintain control over every stage of their payment cycle.” — Serhii Zakharov

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PayDo , an all-in-one EMI, has announced the introduction of direct acquiring for VISA and Mastercard. The development marks an important step in the company’s goal to build an independent and innovative payment infrastructure for its clients across multiple industries.The new acquiring service allows merchants to process VISA and Mastercard transactions through PayDo’s system without external intermediaries. This change improves processing speed, increases approval rates, and significantly simplifies the settlement process.PayDo’s integration process follows a clear sequence. Interested businesses may contact the Account Management or Sales team. After an initial review and agreement, clients are guided through the onboarding stage and provided with technical documentation for API integration. This method reduces unnecessary steps and shortens the time between agreement and active processing.PayDo is committed to the idea of an all-in-one dashboard: the unified structure of their platform allows merchants to manage multiple payment channels from a single system. This arrangement supports cost efficiency and simplifies the oversight of global operations. Having already released multiple new features (team members support, Direct SEPA) this year, PayDo continues to strengthen its position as a dependable partner for enterprises that value innovation as well as consistency, especially in international payment environments. Businesses wishing to learn more about the new services or begin integration may contact PayDo’s commercial team for details.

