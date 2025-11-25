PayDo Introduces the First Dedicated IBAN for Open Banking C2B Payments

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PayDo has announced the launch of a new type of International Bank Account Number (IBAN) created specifically for open banking consumer-to-business payments. This development marks a technical and operational step forward in how businesses receive and reconcile customerpayments. The new IBAN provides instant settlement, full automation, and continuous reporting designed for open banking environments.In most cases, business accounts that claim to support consumer payments through open banking still process them as ordinary transfers between companies. PayDo’s new system changes that. Each dedicated IBAN is built to accept and process payments made through open banking channels directly from individual consumers. Transactions reach the account in seconds thanks to the Faster Payments Service (FPS), and the recipient can view and confirm funds immediately after the customer completes the payment.The payments do not require provide additional documentation – all of them are automatically verified and recorded. The system also supports reconciliation through APIs, which reports transaction details in real time.Serhii Zakharov, Chief Executive Officer of PayDo, stated:“This launch represents our effort to make open banking practical for everyday business use. Innovation is all about seeing the pain points of your clients and responding to them in a simple and straightforward way that still provides a competitive advantage. This time we focused on solving the operational issues that companies face when dealing with digital payments, but that is not all. We have just introduced direct VISA and Mastercard acquiring, with even more updates to come out before 2026”.With this release, PayDo strengthens its role as a developer of payment solutions that connect modern financial systems with the needs of commercial users. The company continues to invest in technology that helps businesses manage payments with greater accuracy and less delay. Businesses interested in learning more about the dedicated IBAN for open banking payments can visit www.paydo.com for additional information or to request an account.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.