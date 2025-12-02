Comprehensive Report on the Raised Floor Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Raised Floor Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Raised Floor Market Through 2025?

The market size for raised floors has expanded at a quick pace in the past few years. The size, which will increase from $1.73 billion in 2024 to $1.90 billion in 2025, would mark a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The leap in growth during the historic era could be associated with the enlargement of corporate office construction, the surge in data center colocation facilities, the widespread of enterprise cabling necessities, embracement of open-plan workplaces demanding flexible services, and adherence to fire and safety access obligations.

Expectations are high for the raised floor market as it is projected to experience robust growth in the upcoming years. The market size is forecasted to rise to $2.75 billion in 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. Factors attributing to this anticipated growth include the rapid pace of data center constructions, high demand for office remodeling and fit-outs, evolving workplace policies resulting in increased churn, the expansion of shared services and back-office hubs, and stringent standards for fire and acoustic performance. The trend forecast for this period identifies the emergence of sensor-embedded raised floor panels and pedestals, AI-based airflow and energy optimization, IoT-driven temperature and pressure monitoring in underfloor, digital twin assisted management and maintenance of plenums, and layout and clash detection through building information modelling integration.

Download a free sample of the raised floor market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29951&type=smp

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Raised Floor Market?

The anticipated surge in data center requirements is predicted to spur the expansion of the raised floor market. Data centers are specialized facilities hosting networked computers, storage structures, and corresponding infrastructure required to store, process, and control vast quantities of digital data. The need for data centers is on the rise due to the swift embrace of cloud computing, with businesses increasingly depending on cloud-based services for secure and efficient data storage and management. Raised floors contribute to data center infrastructure by providing orderly underfloor spaces for wiring and airflow regulation. This improves cooling efficiency, allows for adaptable equipment arrangements, and simplifies maintenance, which in turn augments overall operational performance and dependability. For example, as reported by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, a US government agency, in September 2024, the United States boasts around 5,000 data centers, and the local demand for data centers is projected to increase by roughly nine percent per year through 2030. Hence, the escalating demand for data centers is fuelling the growth of the raised floor market.

Which Players Dominate The Raised Floor Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Raised Floor Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Kingspan Group plc

• Lindner Group KG

• Haworth Inc.

• Ahresty Corporation

• Unitile

• Fukuvi Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

• Aspen Yapı Ve Zemin A.Ş.

• Rhino Technologies Co. Ltd.

• MERO-TSK International GmbH & Co. KG

• Integra-Targa Raised Systems Floors Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Raised Floor Market?

Top firms in the raised floor market are prioritizing the creation of unique flooring options, such as intelligent and modular raised floor systems, to enhance adaptability, productivity, and infrastructure efficiency. The term smart and modular raised flooring pertains to systems crafted with incorporated underfloor air handling, modular board designs, and built-in sensors to maximize airflow, cooling, and energy control in contemporary commercial and data hub settings. As an instance, Kingspan Group, an enterprise from Ireland known for its expertise in construction materials, unveiled the RMG600+ Low-Carbon Raised Access Floor Panel, a bright and modular raised floor, in April 2023. This pathbreaking floor panel offers a 57% decrease in embodied carbon in comparison to regular panels, crafted using low-carbon steel, green energy, and 86% recycled content. The RMG600+ adheres to sustainability objectives for recent office requirements and has been assessed according to the PSA:2021 medium grade standard, providing a 25-year warranty. The merging of advanced material engineering and eco-friendly manufacturing processes makes the RMG600+ a high-efficiency and environmentally considerate solution.

Global Raised Floor Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The raised floor market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Steel Encapsulated, Calcium Sulphate Board, Aluminum Board, Chipboard Encapsulated, Other Types

2) By Design Type: Standard Design, Customized Design, Eco-Friendly Design, Smart Raised Floors

3) By Application: Data Centers, Offices, Clean Rooms, Institutional Buildings, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Government, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Steel Encapsulated: Fully Encapsulated Woodcore Panels, Fully Encapsulated Cementitious Core Panels, Perforated Airflow Panels, High Load Heavy Duty Panels, Anti-Static Conductive Surface Panels

2) By Calcium Sulphate Board: Bare Edge Panels With Edge Trim, Steel Backed Panels, High Density Reinforced Panels, Moisture Resistant Panels, Fire Resistant Panels, Acoustic Performance Panels

3) By Aluminum Board: Cast Aluminum Panels, Extruded Aluminum Panels, Perforated Airflow Aluminum Panels, Grated Ventilation Panels, Corrosion Resistant Marine Grade Panels

4) By Chipboard Encapsulated: Woodcore Fully Encapsulated Panels, Galvanized Steel Encapsulated Panels, High Pressure Laminate Finish Panels, Vinyl Finish Panels, Anti-Static Conductive Laminate Panels, Moisture Resistant Coated Panels

5) By Other Types: All Steel Hollow Shell Panels, Concrete Filled Steel Panels, Low Profile Cable Management Floors, Glass Top Access Panels, Grating And Diffuser Panels, Stone Inlay Access Panels, Raised Ramps And Transition Panels, Seismic Braced Understructure Systems

View the full raised floor market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/raised-floor-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Raised Floor Market?

The raised floor market report for the year 2025 indicated North America as the region with the largest market share in the previous year, 2024. Moreover, the report anticipates Asia-Pacific to be the region with the quickest market expansion within the forecast period. The comprehensive report features data from various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Raised Floor Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Commercial Flooring Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-flooring-global-market-report

Resilient Flooring Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/resilient-flooring-global-market-report

Wood Flooring Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wood-flooring-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.