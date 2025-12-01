Radeus Labs Named Preferred Authorized Partner in NVIDIA/PNY Partner Network: Collaboration Drives Next-Gen AI Training

Rugged Technology | Built to Perform Preferred Authorized Partner in NVIDIA/PNY Partner Network

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radeus Labs, Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-performance computing and SATCOM hardware for mission-critical environments, announced today it has been designated as a Preferred Authorized Partner in the NVIDIA Partner Network (NPN). This distinction recognizes Radeus Labs’ commitment to delivering scalable AI compute solutions built on NVIDIA’s advanced GPU technologies.As a preferred authorized partner, Radeus Labs will collaborate closely with NVIDIA and partner PNY to integrate powerful GPUs, including the NVIDIA RTX™ 6000 Ada Generation, into its flagship 4U AI Server . The server is purpose-built to meet the rigorous demands of AI model training, fine-tuning, and inferencing, especially in defense, aerospace, energy, and rugged commercial deployments.The Radeus Labs 4U AI Server features a robust, rack-mounted architecture that supports up to four Neural Processing Unit (NPU) cards and customizable GPU configurations for high-performance edge AI. Its adaptive design enables users to train and align large language models (LLMs) locally, without relying on third-party cloud environments.“Organizations are looking to take control of their AI strategy,” said Juliet Correnti, CEO of Radeus Labs . “Whether it’s fine-tuning proprietary LLMs or building battlefield-ready AI applications, our partnership with NVIDIA and PNY empowers us to deliver the raw power and resilience our customers demand. We’re proud to give innovators the hardware backbone to go further, faster, and smarter without sacrificing control.”This announcement builds on Radeus Labs’ mission to enable edge-based compute infrastructure that performs in harsh, unpredictable conditions. The AI Server’s rugged design includes advanced filtration for dust protection and field reliability, making it equally at home in clean server rooms or remote deployments.The collaboration sees Radeus Labs joining a select group of companies advancing the future of accelerated computing. By integrating NVIDIA GPUs into their AI-ready platforms, Radeus Labs enables mission-critical organizations to tackle complex, data-intensive challenges with speed, precision, and reliability.For organizations developing and deploying AI across sensitive or secure environments, the Radeus Labs + NVIDIA collaboration delivers a dependable, scalable foundation for sustained performance, today and tomorrow.About Radeus Labs, Inc.Radeus Labs, Inc. is a cutting-edge technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of satellite communication and computing systems for critical applications in defense, aerospace, and telecommunications. With a strong commitment to innovation and quality, Radeus Labs delivers robust, reliable, and high-performance solutions to meet the evolving needs of its global customer base. Radeus Labs operates as a cleared facility and is ISO 9001 certified, ensuring the highest standards in quality management.Learn more at www.radeuslabs.com About NVIDIASince its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling the creation of the metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping the industry.About PNY TechnologiesPNY is a global technology leader dedicated to consumer and business-grade electronics manufacturing.PNY has 40 years of business experience serving consumers, B2Bs, and OEMs worldwide. Available in over 50 countries with 20 company locations throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia, our products are sold at major retail, e-tail, wholesalers, and distributors worldwide.

